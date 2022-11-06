PS5 Black Friday Sale (2022) - Expected discounts, deals, and more

The Black Friday Sale 2022 could become the first time Sony's PS5 console has been a part of deals in two years. This showcases the extreme mismatch in demand and supply that has existed for the better part of the last two years. Sony released its current-gen consoles during the same festive season in 2020.

Anyone hoping for a discount during the annual sales was in for a rude shock as the devices went out of stock faster than Sony could replenish their supplies. Demand for disc-only and physical versions was equal, as buyers were willing to pay above the premium to secure a copy.

Thanks to the increase in supply, the PS5 consoles have finally gotten a discount on the Black Friday Sales 2022. Moreover, Walmart has already made the device available as part of the early deals on specific variants. This not only includes the standalone model but there are some bundles as well.

Prospective PS5 buyers can expect a discount of $100-$150 during The Black Friday Sale 2022

At the time of writing, certain sellers at Walmart are selling the PS5 and specific bundles at a discount. These early deals precede the main sales, which go live tomorrow, November 7.

Tomorrow will also mark the start of big sales across different categories for other retailers. There are two console versions - digital and disc, with the latter costing more.

While the exact deals aren't known, a discount of $100-$150 is the maximum a buyer should expect. These seem to be similar numbers that have been laid off in the early deals. The amount might seem insignificant, but there's a solid reason not to expect anything higher.

While the situation with the supply of the PS5 has improved off late, it's still out of stock in many places. This is due to the incredible demand for the consoles that exist after more than 2 years of their release. As a result, securing the stocks takes a lot of work. Expecting huge discounts at this point will make little sense.

Buyers can potentially save a lot on games when the Black Friday Sale 2022 begins. There are clear advantages of playing current-gen games over older ones, and there can be some fantastic deals available now. Recent releases like FIFA 23 are available at discounts across several retailers, and it remains one of the most popular games on the console.

Once the Black Friday Sale 2022 begins, buyers can get more details on the exact numbers. Readers are advised to wait for the official commencement of the sales to find out what kind of discounts are being offered.

Poll : 0 votes