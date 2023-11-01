PS5 Pro Announcement: When can fans expect upcoming console after PS5 Slim release?

The PS5 Pro is touted as a major mid-cycle refresh over the original console that brings support for better performance and ray tracing features, thereby improving the console's lead at 4K gaming.

It will bring support for the latest technologies in rendering, like path tracing and frame generation, thereby adding a few extra years of shelf life to the console. The upgrades will also enable developers to push the boundaries of visual fidelity and fully utilize the latest PC hardware for the best gaming experiences.

This variant has been in the rumor mill for a long time. However, there hasn't been any confirmation from Sony yet. So far, the company has launched the PS5 Slim, a slim-bodied refresh to the original console that improves efficiency while reducing the overall footprint of the machine.

So, take the information in the console with a grain of salt.

When will the PS5 Pro launch?

The PS5 Slim has already been announced, and it will hit shelves later this month. The console is priced the same as the original PlayStation 5 at launch, $500. Looking at older trends, the PS4 Pro debuted at the same price as its base version PlayStation 4, which was $400. Thus, Sony will have to wait a significant amount of time before introducing a much more powerful PS5 Pro at $500.

We expect the PS5 Pro to drop, at the earliest, in the 2024 holiday season. A potential delay to summer 2025 could make sense because Sony must sell a considerable number of PS5 Slim models before it can drop its price to around $400.

Therefore, we aren't getting the Pro refresh anytime soon, and, for the most part, gamers don't need it. Most modern games don't properly utilize the full potential of the PS5. Thus, a more powerful gaming console won't help the situation.

Leaked PS5 Pro specs

The detailed specs list of the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro isn't known yet. However, current leaks suggest the new console will utilize the Zen 4 CPU architecture, which also powers the current Ryzen 7000 series processors. The graphics processor will likely be upgraded to an RDNA 3 or RDNA 3.5-based chip, up from the RDNA 2 GPU in the current PS5.

An overview of the upcoming console's leaked specs is as follows:

TSMC 5/4nm Process

8 Zen 4 cores

30 WGP

60 CU

iGPU based on RDNA 3 or RDNA 3.5

APU with 96 ROPs

CPU clocks 3.6 GHz

GPU clocks 2.7 GHz

16 GB GDDR6

18,000 mt/s memory

23.04 TFLOPs

Most leaks suggest the console won't get a bump in the total memory size, despite early developments suggesting a 20 GB RAM size on the Pro. The upcoming console will, thus, entirely rely on the more powerful CPU and GPU to deliver the extra frames at 4K resolutions.

Overall, the PS5 Pro looks promising. However, the current market doesn't make much sense for a more powerful upgrade to the existing consoles. Hence, neither Sony nor Microsoft is planning to introduce Pro upgrades anytime soon.