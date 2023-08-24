Sony will launch the PS5 Pro as an upgraded mid-cycle refresh to the PlayStation 5 console that was introduced in 2020. The device will feature upgraded hardware that will be capable of pushing out higher framerates at UHD resolutions, making it a better gaming device. Like the PS4 Pro, the upcoming revision to the PlayStation 5 was initially believed to bring support for higher resolutions, specifically 8K. However, recent developments have suggested otherwise.

Most games released on the PS5 barely use its 4K gaming prowess, making further strides in the resolution department a futile investment.

Note: Although the upcoming PlayStation has been in the rumor mill for a while now, nothing has been confirmed by Sony yet. Therefore, take all the information shared in this article with a grain of salt. Most of them have been shared by credible leakers, but nothing is stone just yet.

Leaked specs of the PS5 Pro

Leaked specs of the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro (Image via @Zuby_Tech/Twitter)

The upcoming PS5 Pro will be based on newer and more efficient hardware, as per leaks. The console will feature an upgraded Zen 4-based AMD APU, the same technology that will also power the upcoming Ryzen 8000 series CPUs.

The GPU in the upcoming Pro-grade console will be upgraded to one powered by the latest RDNA 3 architecture. This is the same tech behind the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. The new chip will be capable of delivering 23 TFLOPs of computing power, up from the mere 10 TFLOPs prowess of the PS5. This effective doubling of the console's computing power will have a massive impact on its overall gaming horsepower.

However, we won't be surprised if the graphics processor in the console is upgraded to an RDNA 3.5-based chip, which will likely make it even faster than the above estimates.

The upcoming PS5 Pro will also feature multiple other upgrades besides the CPU and GPU. The machine is rumored to feature 20 GB of GDDR6X memory, shared across central and graphics processing chips. This is slightly more than the 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM on the original PlayStation 5. With a much wider 320-bit bus, the newer console will be capable of delivering a much higher 780 GB/s memory bandwidth, up from the 488 GB/s bandwidth of the PS5.

Besides this, the leak also claims an upgraded 1.65 TB of storage, support for WiFI 6W, and a dedicated AI chip for handling advanced workloads will be added. Starting from the next-gen, all Team Red processors will feature a new Ryzen Engine chip dedicated to AI workloads. We won't be surprised if it is bundled in the PS5 Pro as well.

The PS5 Pro will seemingly be a massive upgrade over the original PlayStation 5. It will allow for even more ambitious projects that push the boundaries of virtual experiences and worlds. Only time will tell how much of this translates to the final products.