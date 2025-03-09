Realme GT 7 Pro available at lowest price after big discount

The Realme GT 7 Pro is on sale right now, allowing you to purchase it for a discounted price of $549, compared to its original price of $649. The phone comes packed with high-end features that make it a valuable buy at this price.

Ad

In this article, we'll look into the specs and features of the Realme GT 7 Pro and discuss whether it's worth purchasing during the sale.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Specs and features

The Realme GT 7 Pro is available at a great discount (Image via Realme)

The Realme GT 7 Pro is an excellent mid-range smartphone that comes with excellent specs that make it a great daily driver. It features a powerful processor, a camera setup, and a huge battery life.

Ad

Trending

These are the detailed specs of the Realme GT 7 Pro:

Features Realme GT 7 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.78”, OLED, 120Hz RAM and ROM 12GB, 16GB RAM 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.0 Storage Camera Rear: 50MP + 50MP + 8MP Front: 16MP Video Capabilities 8K/ 24fps, 4K UHD/60fps, 1080p/60fps Battery 6500 mAh

Ad

Performance

The phone features the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is one of the fastest chips in the market right now. This makes the Realme GT 7 Pro capable of running the most demanding mobile games at high resolution and settings.

You can enjoy super high framerates of up to 120fps on most modern titles. It comes with AI Gaming Super Frame, which helps stabilize framerates and provide better performance, while AI Gaming Super Resolution helps improve visual quality. The phone features the Iceberg Dual VC integrated cooling system, which keeps it cool during the most intense gaming sessions.

Ad

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: Which is the better smartphone?

You get 12GB and 16GB RAM options to choose from. These variants feature 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage. Pricing starts at $549 and goes up to $799 based on the color and device configuration. All variants are on sale right now, so it's a good idea to opt for a higher-spec model, with prices lower than ever.

Display

The display featured is a 6.78-inch screen featuring an OLED panel. This gives it great color accuracy and tone, making it enjoyable to watch movies or play games on. The panel is curved, giving it an immersive feel while viewing. With a peak brightness of 6500 nits, you can view the screen on even the most sunniest days.

Ad

Camera

A shot captured on the Realme GT 7 Pro (Image via Realme)

It features a triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP periscope portrait camera, a 50MP Sony IMX906 OIS camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. It also features a 16MP selfie camera. These enable it to shoot super high-quality pictures, particularly excelling in close-up shots and portraits. The device comes with IP69 waterproofing, which makes it perfect for underwater photography too.

Ad

Speaking of video, the GT 7 Pro is capable of shooting up to 8K video at 24fps. It also shoots 4K video at a much smoother 60fps. The device is also packed with AI features. You can remove motion blur and objects, and enhance the night view in images. Apart from camera support, you can use AI to help create summaries of recordings and more.

Battery life

It features a massive 6500mAh battery which lasts very long durations. Realme claims the GT 7 Pro runs 20 hours of YouTube, 23 hours of Instagram, and 76 hours of Spotify. While these are usually a stretch, the phone actually lasts a day and a half with moderate use based on customer reviews.

Ad

Also read: 7 reasons why you should buy the iPhone 15 over the iPhone 16e

Should you consider purchasing the Realme GT 7 Pro during the sale?

We absolutely recommend you consider buying the Realme GT 7 Pro during this sale period. For a little over $500, you're getting a smartphone that features one of the best mobile processors in the market, an 8K camera, and a huge battery life. It's the perfect choice for gaming, photography, and as a premium-quality daily driver.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback