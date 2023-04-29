Asus recently launched its latest gaming powerhouse smartphone, the ROG Phone 7, which has the best features you can find on an Android smartphone. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10 Pro was OnePlus' flagship smartphone from last year and has some impressive hardware specifications. This article will compare the two devices to see whether the ROG Phone 7 completely outclasses the OnePlus 10 Pro or if the former flagship smartphone still puts up a fight.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is more of an all-rounder device with flagship-grade cameras and an equally impressive mainstream design. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 7 is heavily targeted towards gamers, with breathing multicolor LED lights and an advanced cooling system. To help you pick your next Android flagship phone, we will evaluate all the key characteristics of both smartphones, including their displays, performance, and cameras.

A battle between Android flagships: ROG Phone 7 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

ASUS ROG IN @ASUS_ROG_IN Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and a massive 6000 mAh split battery, this gaming legend equips you with invincible power and speed for long-lasting gameplay even after work happened. Launching the #ROGPhone7series a flagship gaming smartphone with the latest QualcommSnapdragon8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and a massive 6000 mAh split battery, this gaming legend equips you with invincible power and speed for long-lasting gameplay even after work happened. Launching the #ROGPhone7series a flagship gaming smartphone with the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and a massive 6000 mAh split battery, this gaming legend equips you with invincible power and speed for long-lasting gameplay even after work happened.

Overall specifications

Device Asus ROG Phone 7 OnePlus 10 Pro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM Upto 12GB Upto 16GB Display 6.78 inches AMOLED 165Hz, 1500 nits peak 6.7-inches 120Hz LTPO, AMOLED, 1300 nits peak Main Cameras 48 MP Primary Camera 8 MP Telephoto 50 MP Ultrawide 50 MP Main Camera 13 MP Ultrawide 5 MP Macro Optical Zoom NA 3X Video Recording Upto 8K at 24FPS Upto 8K at 24FPS Storage 26GB/512GB 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery 6000mAh 5000mAh Charging speed 65W 65W Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W power adapter, Aero Case 65W power adapter, Power cable, sim ejector, TPU case Price Starts at $999 Starts at $545

The OnePlus 10 Pro came with Android 12 out of the box, but it recently got the Android 13 update with Oxygen OS 13 on top. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 7 comes with Android 13 right from the start, with Asus's own Zen UI. The pricing of both smartphones is also very different from the OnePlus 10 Pro since last year's flagship is much lower in cost compared to ROG Phone 7.

The ROG Phone 7 costs more since it is designed for intense, protracted gaming sessions. Because of this, it is a fantastic option if you're a streamer or gamer.

Performance

The Asus ROG Phone 7 has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a dedicated cooling solution that can give you peak performance during intense gameplay sessions. Up to 16GB of DDR5X RAM can be used with this premium CPU to ensure top performance even when faced with the most challenging games or resource-intensive tasks.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also has the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, but this processor has heating issues, which may lead to problems with battery life down the line. Hence, it in no way matches the optimization or performance levels of the ROG Phone 7, and hardcore gamers should avoid it. However, this chipset can be trusted to deliver impeccable performance for routine day-to-day tasks.

Camera

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a much better and more versatile camera setup. It can click detailed 3X optical zoom shots and 150-degree ultra-wide camera shots. The low-light camera performance of the 10 Pro is also excellent, as it can capture clear photos under artificial lighting conditions.

Contrary to the OnePlus 10 Pro, the ROG Phone 7 has average camera performance, which is understandable considering it's a performance-centric smartphone. You can click some good shots in daylight, but in low light, the camera struggles, with a lot of noise and low contrast in its images.

Display

The gaming beast from ASUS has climbed the list of top display phones. It features a 6.78-inch Full HD AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. Games and visuals run well on the front panel, and with its fast refresh rate, you get incredible smoothness.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is also no slouch in terms of its display as it features a gorgeous 2K panel which is slightly curved from the sides and gives the phone a premium look. You also get a peak refresh rate of 120Hz with LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) capabilities, meaning it can even go down to 10Hz to save battery.

Battery

The ROG Phone 7 has the best battery backup you can expect from any Android flagship. Its 6,000mAh battery can withstand heavy data usage and lasts an entire day. However, the charging time could be better, as it can take close to two hours to fill up the battery with the bundled 65W charger.

The OnePlus 10 Pro also has a 65W charger, but with the Super VOOC technology, the 5,000mAh battery of the smartphone gets charged in under 30 minutes. However, the phone struggles to last an entire day with heavy usage, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset's heating issues also degrade the battery life of this smartphone.

Verdict

Choosing the right flagship Android handset depends on various factors, such as the user's preferences, daily needs, and device goals. If you're a gamer looking for the best gaming experience and competitive edge, the ROG Phone 7 might be the perfect smartphone for you. For individuals who prioritize taking photos, the OnePlus 10 Pro might be the better option. Therefore, users are encouraged to make their decision based on their specific requirements and needs.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes