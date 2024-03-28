ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Which is the better gaming phone?

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro is the ultimate battle for the top gaming smartphone. Both feature top-of-the-line processors, a high-refresh-rate display, large-capacity batteries, and features designed for impressive gaming experience performance. Hence, it can be confusing to decide which investment is better.

In this article, we'll see who wins the ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro fight by comparing them across several key categories to help you decide properly.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Specifications and variants

The Redmagic 9 Pro offers 16GB RAM, while the ROG Phone 8 features up to 24GB RAM for power users. (Image via Nubia || Asus)

The ROG Phone 8 Pro offers multiple RAM and storage variants, with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage for the most demanding users. On the other hand, Redmagic offers a selection of 12GB and 16GB RAM options, with storage topping at 512GB UFS 4.0.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro variants and price:

16GB RAM and 256GB storage - $1,099

16GB RAM and 512GB storage - $1,199

24GB RAM and 1TB storage - $1,499

Redmagic 9 Pro variants and price:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage - $749

16GB RAM and 512GB storage - $899

Other hardware specifications are as follows:

Specifications ROG Phone 8 Pro Redmagic 9 Pro Display 6.8-inch 165Hz AMOLED LTPO display, 2500 nits peak brightness 6.8-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1600 nits peak brightness RAM 16GB, 24GB 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Front Camera 32MP punch-hole 16MP under-display Back Cameras 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, 32MP telephoto (3x optical zoom) 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 2MP macro Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Charging Speeds 65W wired, 15W wireless 80W wired Battery Capacity 5500mAh 6500mAh Price (Base variant) $1,099 $749

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Display comparison

ROG Phone 8 features a brighter and smoother 165Hz panel (Image via Asus)

Both phones feature excellent AMOLED displays for gaming. The ROG Phone 8 Pro has a 6.8-inch 165Hz LTPO panel that is incredibly bright, smooth, and color-accurate. The LTPO panel on the ROG allows it to switch its refresh rate seamlessly, resulting in better battery life.

The Redmagic Phone 9 comes with an equally sized 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The display experience is vibrant, color-accurate, and smooth. However, when compared to the ROG, Redmagic’s 120Hz display feels slower due to its lower refresh rate. Phone 8 Pro also gains a significant edge in brightness thanks to its 2500 nits peak brightness compared to 1600 nits on the Redmagic.

Hence, in terms of display quality, the ROG Phone 8 takes the crown from the Redmagic 9 Pro.

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Gaming Comparison

Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and offer similar raw performance (Image via Asus)

Under the hood, both phones are identical. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor ensures top-tier performance for any game you throw at it. Since both phones are equally comparable in performance, the gaming experience is largely decided by the extra features bundled with these devices.

Both phones offer features like shoulder triggers, haptic feedback, and high touch sampling rates for a more responsive gaming experience. The dedicated gaming modes on the phones provide similar customization options for gamers, such as performance profiles, macro key mapping, and air triggers.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro slightly edges over the Redmagic with its higher refresh rate, better brightness, and speakers. However, the Redmagic 9 Pro's under-display camera allows for more immersive and obstruction-free gaming.

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Battery and charging comparison

Redmagic 9 Pro offers a substantially larger 6500mAh battery compared to ROG Phone 8 (Image via Nubia)

The Redmagic 9 Pro takes the crown for battery life. Its massive 6500mAh battery, paired with a higher 80W charging speed, can easily last a full day of gaming and everyday use. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 8 Pro's 5500mAh battery is still respectable, but because of a higher refresh rate panel and slower charging speed of 60W, there may be more downtime between gaming sessions.

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Conclusion and verdict

It's tough to declare the winner here as both gaming phones are highly similar in raw performance. If you value a great viewing experience and larger RAM and storage options, the ROG Phone 8 Pro might be a good pick. On the other hand, Redmagic 9 Pro comes at a comparatively affordable price tag while offering similar raw performance to the ROG Phone 8.

