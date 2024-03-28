ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Which is the better gaming phone?

ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro is the ultimate battle for the top gaming smartphone. Both feature top-of-the-line processors, a high-refresh-rate display, large-capacity batteries, and features designed for impressive gaming experience performance. Hence, it can be confusing to decide which investment is better.
In this article, we'll see who wins the ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro fight by comparing them across several key categories to help you decide properly.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.
ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Specifications and variants
The ROG Phone 8 Pro offers multiple RAM and storage variants, with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage for the most demanding users. On the other hand, Redmagic offers a selection of 12GB and 16GB RAM options, with storage topping at 512GB UFS 4.0.
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro variants and price:
- 16GB RAM and 256GB storage - $1,099
- 16GB RAM and 512GB storage - $1,199
- 24GB RAM and 1TB storage - $1,499
Redmagic 9 Pro variants and price:
- 12GB RAM and 256GB storage - $749
- 16GB RAM and 512GB storage - $899
Other hardware specifications are as follows:
ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Display comparison
Both phones feature excellent AMOLED displays for gaming. The ROG Phone 8 Pro has a 6.8-inch 165Hz LTPO panel that is incredibly bright, smooth, and color-accurate. The LTPO panel on the ROG allows it to switch its refresh rate seamlessly, resulting in better battery life.
The Redmagic Phone 9 comes with an equally sized 6.8-inch AMOLED display. The display experience is vibrant, color-accurate, and smooth. However, when compared to the ROG, Redmagic’s 120Hz display feels slower due to its lower refresh rate. Phone 8 Pro also gains a significant edge in brightness thanks to its 2500 nits peak brightness compared to 1600 nits on the Redmagic.
Hence, in terms of display quality, the ROG Phone 8 takes the crown from the Redmagic 9 Pro.
ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Gaming Comparison
Under the hood, both phones are identical. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor ensures top-tier performance for any game you throw at it. Since both phones are equally comparable in performance, the gaming experience is largely decided by the extra features bundled with these devices.
Both phones offer features like shoulder triggers, haptic feedback, and high touch sampling rates for a more responsive gaming experience. The dedicated gaming modes on the phones provide similar customization options for gamers, such as performance profiles, macro key mapping, and air triggers.
The ROG Phone 8 Pro slightly edges over the Redmagic with its higher refresh rate, better brightness, and speakers. However, the Redmagic 9 Pro's under-display camera allows for more immersive and obstruction-free gaming.
ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Battery and charging comparison
The Redmagic 9 Pro takes the crown for battery life. Its massive 6500mAh battery, paired with a higher 80W charging speed, can easily last a full day of gaming and everyday use. On the other hand, the ROG Phone 8 Pro's 5500mAh battery is still respectable, but because of a higher refresh rate panel and slower charging speed of 60W, there may be more downtime between gaming sessions.
ROG Phone 8 Pro vs Redmagic 9 Pro: Conclusion and verdict
It's tough to declare the winner here as both gaming phones are highly similar in raw performance. If you value a great viewing experience and larger RAM and storage options, the ROG Phone 8 Pro might be a good pick. On the other hand, Redmagic 9 Pro comes at a comparatively affordable price tag while offering similar raw performance to the ROG Phone 8.
