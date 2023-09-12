Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers might be a big upgrade according to leaks

Given how drift is an issue on the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, fans have been clamoring for a fix. According to a recent patent leak, we could be getting an upgrade for them. As spotted on Reddit, fans have come across a patent by Nintendo that features new mechanical elements for the Joy-Con analog sticks. This is the portion affected by drift, and the leak suggests magnetic components.

What does this mean for the Nintendo Switch and its future? This article will speculate and find out.

Could the new patented Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons reduce drift on the next-gen console?

While many fans assume this refers to hall-effect sticks for the controller, other users point out that this is not the case. Rather, it employs magnets by incorporating a "magneto-rheological fluid." It utilizes magnetic induction motors to both the X-axis and Y-axis, which changes the viscosity of the fluid. This, in turn, changes the feedback of the joysticks.

While much of this technical jargon will bore readers, this, unfortunately, does not seem to fix the drift problems. For those unaware of the issue, joystick drifting occurs when small particles like dust embed themselves between the stick and the interior section they are connected to. This causes involuntary movement on a slight tilt of the sticks or even without moving them.

This factor can be problematic during gameplay as characters moving when not desired can lead to bad outcomes in-game, like protagonist Link walking off a cliff in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, in particular, are more prone to drifting due to their smaller size; hence, greater space between the sticks and their contact surfaces.

Thus far, we do not have a consistent solution to this. Often, using compressed air or isopropyl alcohol to remove the debris seems to work for many users. Some have managed to fix it by slipping in a small piece of paper to close the gap. Others opted to have the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con sticks replaced entirely with new ones.

The good news is that while it does not solve drift, it should, at the very least, keep the issue from rearing its head for a long time. So, while players can expect to run into drift eventually, it will likely be a few years into owning the controller. That is assuming this feature is incorporated in the first place. It is not uncommon for companies to patent ideas and concepts only to never touch them.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 could certainly do well with these enhanced Joy-Cons, especially since the rumored next-gen tech allegedly boasts some big upgrades too. So, while it is not the answer fans expected, like Hall-effect joysticks, it is the next best thing one could hope for.