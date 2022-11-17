The Samsung 980 Pro 2 TB SSD dropped to an all-time low in the ongoing Black Friday sale. Although it is a couple of years old, the SSD delivers unrivaled performance. It was Samsung's flagship consumer drive until the 990 Pro was announced a few weeks back. The 990 Pro has yet to hit the shelves to date.

The Samsung 980 Pro generally costs a premium of $279, and it was recently discounted to $229. However, the price fell by an additional $55 in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Newegg. Thus, it can be bought for just $174.99 on the website.

Earlier, the SSD dropped to $179.99 on Amazon. The listing on Newegg also reveals a similar price cut. However, for a limited time, users can buy the SSD for just $174.99.

A guide to securing the Samsung 980 Pro for $174.99 this Black Friday

CapFrameX @CapFrameX The loading time of Spider-Man Remastered on a Samsung 980 PRO 2 TB PCIe 4.0 is fantastic. The loading time of Spider-Man Remastered on a Samsung 980 PRO 2 TB PCIe 4.0 is fantastic. https://t.co/BwPlWOECgv

Multiple variants of the Samsung 980 Pro SSD have been discounted on Newegg. If users purchase it without a heatsink, the 1 TB variant will cost $99.99, and the 2 TB variant will cost $174.99. If purchased with a heatsink, the 2 TB variant will cost $179.99, and the 1 TB variant will cost $114.99.

However, the SSD's 500 GB and 250 GB variants are yet to be discounted.

It is worth noting that the SSD has an additional discount of about $5 to $10 for a limited time. The rebate can be applied with certain promo codes that will expire soon. Thus, gamers who want to secure the deal should hurry up.

Victor @iTz_F8TAL1TY Alright here is finally is. After getting everything finally done. This thing is a monster.



i9-13900k

RTX 4090 FE

Asus ROG Maximus Extreme Mobo

32gb Corsair Dominator 6600mhz (Tuned)

Artic 360mm AIO

2x 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVME

EVGA 1200w Platinum PSU Alright here is finally is. After getting everything finally done. This thing is a monster. i9-13900kRTX 4090 FE Asus ROG Maximus Extreme Mobo32gb Corsair Dominator 6600mhz (Tuned)Artic 360mm AIO2x 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMEEVGA 1200w Platinum PSU https://t.co/oLQa2gp8ta

This high-end SSD is PCIe Gen 4.0 and has sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000 and 5,000 Mbps, respectively. It is capable of random reading and writing speeds of up to 1,000,000 IOPS.

Alongside high performance, the drive also offers secure encryption technologies like AES 256-bit and the Samsung Magician software package. Although there are better-performing drives in the market, the current price reductions increase Samsung 980 Pro's value proposal manifold.

The Samsung 970 Pro has been discounted by a solid margin. On Amazon, users can pick up the last-gen drive for $159.99.

Other notable SSD deals

TEAMGROUP @teamgroupinc TEAMGROUP Announces T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD and TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit: Best Choice for Creators & Transforming SSD into an External Drive.



bit.ly/3hS6Edv



#TEAMGROUP #TCREATE #SSD TEAMGROUP Announces T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD and TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit: Best Choice for Creators & Transforming SSD into an External Drive. 📣TEAMGROUP Announces T-CREATE CLASSIC PCIe 4.0 DL SSD and TEAMGROUP EC01 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD Enclosure Kit: Best Choice for Creators & Transforming SSD into an External Drive.bit.ly/3hS6Edv#TEAMGROUP #TCREATE #SSD https://t.co/VWihBZFFKN

If the 980 Pro feels too expensive, gamers can opt for a cheaper Gen 3 drive. Multiple SSDs have been discounted to less than $100.

The XPG Gammix S50 Lite 1 TB, a Gen 4 drive, has been discounted to just $67 on Amazon. However, it is not much faster than a typical Gen 3 SSD. Its maximum read and write speeds are 3900 and 3200 Mbps, respectively.

The SK Hynix Gold P31 2 TB SSD has been discounted to $166. While it is much slower than the drives listed above, it can be a cost-effective mass storage solution. The drive can reach read and write speeds of up to 3,500 and 3,200 Mbps, respectively. The key highlight of this drive is its unexceptionably high 1200 TBW endurance rating.

Multiple high-performance NVMe M.2 drives have been discounted this Black Friday. This week is the best time of the year to pick up extra storage for gaming rigs.

Poll : 0 votes