Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A15: Which is better on a tight budget?

By Sandip Chakraborty
Modified Feb 11, 2024 06:07 GMT
We compare the Samsung Galaxy A14 vs the newly launched Galaxy A15, and see which one is better (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A15 smartphone battle is an interesting one, as both are similarly priced budget phones from the Korean tech giant. Both also have a similar design with a main focus on providing decent specifications at an ultra-budget cost. But sadly, both phones don't support 5G connectivity, which is a bummer for users who are on the lookout for faster internet speeds. But many might be confused as to which smartphone to buy since they share so many similarities.

So, in this article, we will feature a Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A15 comparison under various categories to see which is better.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A15: Specs and features

We begin our Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A15 comparison by listing out the specifications of both the phones.

Specification

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A15

Display

6.6-inch PLS LCD Full HD

6.5-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED Full HD

Processor

MediaTek Helio G80

MediaTek Helio G99

RAM

Upto 6GB RAM

Upto 8GB RAM

Storage

64GB/128GB

128GB/256GB

Battery

5000 mAh

5000 mAh

Operating System

OneUI 6, Android 14

OneUI 6, Android 14

Main Cameras

Main - 50MP

Ultrawide - 5MP

Macro - 2MP

Main - 50MP

Ultrawide - 5MP

Macro - 2MP

Charging Speed

15W

25W

Selfie Camera

13MP

13MP

Both smartphones share a lot of similarities, but also differ in some key areas. Starting with the display, the Samsung Galaxy A15 has some big upgrades over the Samsung Galaxy A14 as it comes with a 90Hz Super AMOLED panel, instead of the LCD panel on the other.

But, both these phones have a similar battery, processing power, and charging speed. The Samsung Galaxy A14 also recently got the Android 14 update, which means that currently both phones are running on OneUI 6.

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A15: Prices and models

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is available in three different models with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

  • Samsung Galaxy A14 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage: $139
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage: $149
  • Samsung Galaxy A14 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage: $169

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A15, which was launched just a month ago, is available in two different storage variants.

  • Samsung Galaxy A15 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage: $149
  • Samsung Galaxy A15 6GB RAM + 256GB internal storage: $169

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A15: Camera comparison

Both the Samsung Galaxy A14 and the Galaxy A15 have identical cameras on the back and front. The main camera comes with a 50MP resolution, with the ultrawide angle lens coming with a 5MP resolution. You also get a 2MP macro camera to click close-up shots in good lighting.

But, both phones can't shoot 4K videos, and they also have a 13MP camera at the front. The cameras are pretty identical, and it's difficult to judge a winner between these two models in terms of their cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A15: Verdict

To conclude our Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A15 comparison, we can surely say that the latter is a much better smartphone. You get a much better Super AMOLED display in comparison to the LCD on the A14, which makes the Galaxy A15 much more suitable for content consumption. The battery life is also expected to be better on the Galaxy A15.

Usually, it is also priced similarly to the Samsung Galaxy A14. Hence, buying a Samsung Galaxy A15 right now over it makes much more sense.

