Samsung recently launched the Galaxy A35. This device comes with a great display, a big battery, and an octa-core chipset. These make it a perfect midrange handset. As such, one may wonder if the Samsung Galaxy A34 is still the better gaming smartphone.

This article will try to determine the winner of the Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Samsung Galaxy A34 battle when it comes to gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions. Please skip to the end for the final verdict.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Samsung Galaxy A34: Benchmark comparison and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has a higher Antutu score than the Galaxy A34 (Image via NanoReview)

Both smartphones come with different RAM options. The Samsung Galaxy A35 offers 8GB RAM, while the Galaxy A34 lets you choose between 6GB and 8GB RAM.

When it comes to Antutu scores, the former device's Exynos 1380 scores higher with better GPU points. On Geekbench, the story is similar: the Samsung Galaxy A35 sees higher single-core and multi-core scores than the Samsung Galaxy A34.

Here are the specifications of both smartphones:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A35 Samsung Galaxy A34 Display 6.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 120Hz 6.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 1380 MediaTek Dimensity 1080 RAM 8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Front Camera 13MP 13MP Back Camera 50MP(Main), 8MP (Ultrawide) and 5MP (Macro) 48MP (Main), 8MP (Ultrawide) and 5MP (Macro) Charging Speed 25W wired 25W wired Price Starting from $365 Starting from $244

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Samsung Galaxy A34: Gaming performance

The Samsung Galaxy A35 promises up to 30fps on the lowest settings with Genshin Impact (Image via NL Tech/YouTube)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 offers a gaming performance similar to the Galaxy A34. Popular titles like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and PUBG (Player Unknown's Battlegrounds) run at almost 50 fps on Smooth or Medium settings on the Samsung Galaxy A35. The A34 performs similarly in these titles on the same settings but with a slight drop in the framerates.

Both phones also offer close to 30 fps on the low graphic preset in Genshin Impact.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Samsung Galaxy A34: Display and Battery

Both smartphones come with a 5,000mAh battery, and support 25W charging (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 boasts a big improvement in the battery department over the A34 and comes with a punch hole instead of the outdated notch on the latter. The former also has thinner bezels.

In terms of battery though, both smartphones are identical and have a 5,000mAh battery, with 25W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Samsung Galaxy A34: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is the better smartphone, as it promises small but meaningful upgrades over the Samsung Galaxy A34. We see improvements in display and processing power, even though the price gap between these devices isn't that large.

Also, if you specifically want a smartphone for gaming, the Samsung Galaxy A35 would be the better buy, as it provides a slightly better GPU. You will get longer updates on the Samsung Galaxy A35 as well.

