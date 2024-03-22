Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Which reigns supreme for gamers?

When one talks about mid-range smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a debate often comes to mind. Both devices offer premium designs, beautiful displays, and powerful processors at very competitive prices. However, which one wins when it comes to gaming?

Let's delve into a detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison to determine which smartphone is better for gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a: Which one is the gaming champion?

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a specifications and variants

Before we dive into the Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison, let us have a look at the hardware specifications and variants of both devices.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with 8GB RAM, coupled with 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a features 8GB and 12GB RAM options, coupled with 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

The devices' other key specifications are as follows:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A35 Nothing Phone 2a Display 6.6 inch Super AMOLED 120Hz 6.7 inch AMOLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 1380 Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro RAM 8GB 8GB/12Gb Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Front Camera 13MP 32MP Back Camera 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro 50MP main and 50MP ultrawide Charging Speed 25W 45W Price (Base Variant) $369 $349

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a display comparison

Both the Galaxy A35 and Phone 2a feature gorgeous 1080p AMOLED panels. (Image via Samsung/Nothing)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 boasts a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ and has vibrant colors, deep blacks, and great clarity, perfect for immersive gaming sessions.

The Nothing Phone 2a, on the other hand, comes with a slightly larger 6.7-inch AMOLED display, featuring a 1084 x 2412 resolution and a matching 120Hz refresh rate of Samsung. This display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and comes with HDR10+ certification, offering an excellent media and gaming experience.

While both smartphones are equipped with excellent displays, the Galaxy A35's display might deliver a slight edge in terms of color accuracy and overall viewing experience.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a performance comparison

The Phone 2a's Mediatek Dimensity 7200 Pro takes a lead in performance from Samsung's Exynos 1380. (Image via Samsung/Nothing)

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A35 houses the Exynos 1380 processor, which offers decent performance for the price. This processor is coupled with 8GB of RAM to allow for a lag-free day-to-day experience. When it comes to gaming on the smartphone, its processor struggles to keep up and causes heating and frame drop issues during longer sessions.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chip and comes with an 8GB or 12GB RAM variant. This combination of RAM and processor allows the Phone 2a to have an edge over its Samsung competitor when it comes to gaming.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a battery and charging comparison

Both the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Nothing Phone 2a offer an all-day 5000mAh battery. (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 packs a 5000mAh battery, promising long gaming sessions on a single charge. It supports 25W fast charging, allowing you to quickly get back in the game during short breaks.

The Nothing Phone 2a features a similarly sized 5000mAh battery but comes with a faster 45W charging.

A larger battery with faster charging translates to longer gaming sessions, so the Nothing Phone 2a wins in the battery department.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a camera comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A35 features a 50MP main sensor with 13MP ultrawide, allowing for beautiful shots during any time of the day. (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 sports a triple-camera rear setup featuring a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens.

The main sensor captures crisp photos in well-lit conditions, while the ultrawide lens is handy for capturing expansive landscapes or large group photos. The 5MP macro lens allows you to take close-up shots. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone has a 13MP front-facing camera that produces quality results.

The Phone 2a sports a 50MP main and 50MP ultrawide shooter that takes good pictures during various lighting conditions. (Image via Nothing)

The Nothing Phone 2a takes a dual-camera approach. It features a primary 50MP sensor, a secondary 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front is a 32MP selfie camera that offers sharper selfies.

While details upon zoom are higher on the Phone 2a, the Galaxy A35 clicks better photos overall with better dynamic range and punchy but balanced colors.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a software updates and extra features

While Samsung's One UI is robust and feature-rich, Nothing OS offers a minimal design and all the necessary features. (Image via Samsung/Nothing)

Samsung has a history of providing extended software support for its mid-range devices. The Galaxy A35 will receive One UI updates for up to four Android versions and five years of security patches.

While the update promises for the Nothing Phone 2a are yet to be confirmed, the smartphone is promised three Android updates and four years of security patches.

The user interface is a subjective choice. However, in terms of extra UI features, Samsung’s One UI clearly wins in the number of robust customization and utility features. On the other hand, the Nothing OS has garnered attention for its minimal yet functional user interface.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a overall winner

As seen in our Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a comparison, both smartphones are great devices and offer great value in terms of day-to-day usage.

However, if a gaming phone is your utmost priority, the Nothing Phone 2a stands as the clear winner, thanks to its better processor, faster charging speeds, and availability of a higher RAM variant.

