The Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) comparison is an interesting one since both are mid-range smartphones with good hardware and cost less than $400. They also come with similar battery packs and charging speeds, and have 5G-capable processors that offer decent performance.

But, which one of these is the better gaming smartphone? We answer that in our detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) smartphones battle, and see which one emerges as the winner in terms of gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023): Which phone is the gaming champion?

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Motorola Moto G Styles (2023): Specifications

To begin our Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) comparison, let us first take a look at both phones' specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 only comes with 8GB RAM, coupled with either 128GB or 256GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) has 6GB RAM with similar 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants.

Here are the key specifications of both the phones:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A35 Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023) Display 6.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED 120Hz 6.6-inch Full HD IPS LCD 120Hz Processor Exynos 1380 Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen1 RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB/256GB Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Front Camera 13MP 16MP Back Camera 50MP(Main), 8MP (Ultrawide) and 5MP (Macro) 50MP (Main) and 8MP (Ultrawide) Charging Speed 25W wired 20W wired Price Starting from $365 Starting from $389

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023): Display

The Motorola Moto G Stylus has a big 6.6-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate (Image via Motorola)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with a gorgeous 120Hz Super AMOLED display, with Full HD resolution. The screen has 1000 nits of peak brightness and is easily visible outdoors.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus though has a 120Hz IPS display, which is not as bright as the Galaxy A55. But, Motorola has added a stylus to this phone that allows you to draw random sketches or take notes. And yet, it lacks any smart features that Samsung provides with its S series smartphones.

Also Read: All Samsung smartphones confirmed to get Android 15 update

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023): Performance

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by the octa-core Exynos 1380 chipset, which was also present in last year's Galaxy A54. It scores over half a million Antutu points and performs day-to-day tasks flawlessly. But, you can't expect heavy gaming from this processor. It struggles to achieve more than 40 frames per second while playing some graphic-intensive games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile and PUBG.

On the other hand, the Motorola Moto G Stylus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, which also generates more than 5,00,000 points on Antutu. It performs similarly to the Galaxy A35 and is best suited for casual games.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023): Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has a 5,000mAh battery (Image via Samsung)

If we talk about battery capacities, both smartphones have a similar 5,000mAh capacity. Also, they don't support crazy-fast charging speeds - Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with 25W charging, whereas the Moto G Stylus has support for 20W.

But, as mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A35 has a Super AMOLED display. This promises more battery life while playing games or watching videos as the screen doesn't generate pixels when there is deep black content. This helps in preserving the battery for more screen time.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2023): Verdict

Both smartphones lack high-end gaming performance, especially if you want to play graphically intensive titles. Unlike more costlier flagship phones, you can't expect stable 60fps from the processors here. But, you can use them for casual gaming and media consumption.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is still the better pick, because it offers a better display and longer updates, at a cheaper price. So, it should be your pick amongst the two for light gaming.

Check out more gaming tech articles from Sportskeeda:

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54 || Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a II Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Galaxy A35