Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a: Which budget smartphone is better for gaming?

Budget smartphones are growing in popularity, and therefore, the Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a makes a lot of sense, as both are popular budget devices right now. They also have a lot of things in common, including premium designs, beautiful OLED displays, and a respectable camera setup for less than $400. But which one is better for gaming? We answer that question in this detailed comparison.

Let's begin with our Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a comparison to see which smartphone is the better buy, especially for gaming in 2024.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a comparison begins with a closer look at the hardware details of both smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with only 8GB RAM. But it has 128GB and 256GB storage options. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7a comes with only an 8GB RAM option, with 128GB storage. However, the Pixel 7a has UFS 3.1 storage, compared to the slower UFS 2.2 storage type on the Galaxy A35.

The other key specifications of both the devices are as follows:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A35 Google Pixel 7a Display 6.6 inch Super AMOLED 120Hz 6.1 inch OLED 90Hz Processor Exynos 1380 Google Tensor G2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB Battery 5000mAh 4385mAh Front Camera 13MP 13MP Back Camera 50MP (Main) + 8MP (Ultrawide) + 5MP (Macro) 64MP (Main) + 13MP (Ultrawide) Charging Speed 25W wired 18W wired, 7.5W wireless Price Starting from $399 $374

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a: Display comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with a big 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. This display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection and has 1000 nits of peak brightness

The Google Pixel 7a, on the other hand, comes with a relatively smaller 6.1-inch OLED display with Corning Glass 3 protection. The phone also has FHD+ resolution but only supports a 90Hz peak refresh rate. Both phones also support the Always on Display feature, but the Galaxy A35 has more customization options with this feature.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a: Performance comparison

The Google Tensor G2 is powering the Pixel 7a (Image via Google)

Regarding the processing power of both smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A35 houses the Exynos 1380 processor, which was also present in last year's Samsung Galaxy A54. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 7a is powered by the much more powerful Google Tensor G2 chipset, which was first introduced with the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

In terms of RAM support, you get up to 12GB RAM on the Samsung Galaxy A35, while the Pixel 7a only comes with 8GB RAM. The Tensor G2 is far more optimized for gaming and rivals the flagship chipsets from Qualcomm, MediaTek, or Exynos.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A54 vs OnePlus 12R

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a: Battery comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has a 5,000mAh battery (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy A35 comes with a big 5000mAh battery, which promises up to two days of battery life on medium usage. It supports 25W wired charging but lacks any wireless charging support.

The Google Pixel 7a, in contrast, has a much smaller 4385mAh battery, which promises only a day's battery life. It also supports slower 18W wired charging but has support for 7.5W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a: Final verdict

As we conclude our Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Google Pixel 7a comparison, we can firmly say that both are great budget smartphones, with Google Pixel 7a focusing more on the camera and smaller form factor, while the Samsung Galaxy A35 is a great device for media consumption and those who want long battery life.

However, if playing graphic-intensive games is your utmost priority, the Pixel 7a will offer better frame rates, as its Google Tensor T2 is a flagship chipset with much better heat dissipation than its predecessors. However, if you only play light games and want a bigger display for an immersive experience, the Galaxy A35 would be a better choice, albeit at a slightly higher cost.

For more such informative articles, follow the Sportskeeda Gaming Tech section.

Check out more gaming tech articles from Sportskeeda:

Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy A54 II Samsung Galaxy A35 vs Nothing Phone 2a II Samsung Galaxy A55 details II Nothing Phone 2a vs Samsung Galaxy S23 FE