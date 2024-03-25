Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Which Samsung phone is better for gaming?

The Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Samsung Galaxy A35 discourse is interesting because although both are recently launched mid-range smartphones from Samsung, there isn't much difference between them. However, there is close to a $100 price gap between these two devices, and both share other similarities in camera and design and have the same display size.

So, which smartphone is better for gaming? Also, is the Samsung Galaxy A55 worth the extra price? These are some questions that we answer in this post.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Benchmarks comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A35 has lower benchmark scores compared to the Galaxy A55 (Image via NanoReview)

Both smartphones have different RAM and storage combinations, with the A35 coming with only 8GB RAM, while the Galaxy A55 comes with up to 12GB.

However, there is more than a 100K score difference between the smartphones in the Antutu benchmarking test. There is also a considerable disparity in the CPU and GPU scores of both smartphones.

In the Geekbench, the single-core and multi-core scores are also higher on the Exynos 1480, powering the Samsung Galaxy A55.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A55 details

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Gaming performance

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes with the latest Exynos 1480 chipset (Image via TechLekh/YouTube)

In terms of gaming, there is not much difference between the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Samsung Galaxy A35.

Popular games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG (Player Unknown's Battleground) run at 30fps on both smartphones at HD or High Settings. As for Genshin Impact, both devices can run it at over 50fps without much heating, even after prolonged hours.

But, as mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy A55 also comes with a 12GB RAM variant, which certainly helps in gaming and keeping more apps in the background.

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Battery

Both smartphones come with similar 5,000mAh battery, with 25W charging support (Image via Samsung)

Both smartphones have a big 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging support. However, neither device comes with wireless charging.

However, the Exynos 1480 chipset on the Samsung Galaxy A55 is built on the 4nm architecture, as opposed to the 5nm architecture on the Galaxy A35. The lower nanometer architecture ensures that the Galaxy A55 is more battery-efficient than the Galaxy A35.

Also Read: All Samsung Galaxy phones confirmed to get Android 15 update

Samsung Galaxy A55 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy A55 has some minor upgrades over the Samsung Galaxy A35. Regarding performance and battery life, the Samsung Galaxy A55's Exynos 1480 is certainly an upgrade over last year's Exynos 1380. In terms of build and design, the metal frame on the Galaxy A55 also adds a premium value to it.

However, if we talk about gaming in particular, there is hardly any difference between the two, and you will get similar performance on both phones. So, investing in the Galaxy A35 at a lower cost would make much more sense.

