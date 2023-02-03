Samsung Galaxy M23 vs A23: Which is more value-for-money in 2023?

The Samsung Galaxy M23 and A23 are two budget options that the South Korean tech giant has leveraged heavily in many corners of the world. Both devices are part of the portfolio that the brand has used to gain control of large-scale markets like India.

While these devices are quite different in what they offer, that doesn't mean they're useless. As frugal options, both models boast some interesting features that can be considered remarkable bargains. Both have been upgraded with 5G capabilities in 2022, and there has been a bump in their specifications as well.

However, there's more to unearth and assess. After all, better specifications at higher prices can be a double-edged sword, as a user may do better by getting the cheaper option. Hence, a cost-benefit analysis in 2023 will provide an insightful distinction between these devices.

Samsung Galaxy M23 is weaker than A23 in terms of specifications

To analyze the worth of the two devices, one has to look at the specifications. As mentioned above, there's a difference in price point between the two, which leads to the following evaluation. Here's what both devices offer in terms of specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A23 Samsung Galaxy M23 Price (approx) $244.99 $220-$240 Processor Snapdragon 695 Snapdragon 750G RAM 4/6/8 GB 4/6 GB ROM 64/128 GB 64/128 GB Display 6.6" LCD Screen, 120 Hz refresh rate 6.6" TFT LCD, 120 Hz refresh rate Battery 5,000 mAh, 25W fast charging 5,000 mAh, 25W fast charging Camera 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS 5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/5", 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF 8 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Both devices come with identically-sized 6.6" screens that support up to 1080x2408 pixels. Furthermore, they bear the same pixel density at 480 PPI and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Screen-to-body ratios are identical, and both devices have Corning Gorilla Glass and LCD screens with identical specifications.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy A23 comes with 6 GB of RAM, which can be upgraded to 8 GB. Meanwhile, the M23 starts at 4 GB. Both models can incorporate more memory if needed. Despite being slightly costlier, the A23 is fitted with the Snapdragon 695 processor, while the M23 bears a Snapdragon 750G.

While the two have identical cameras, the A23 comes with an additional Macro lens. Both devices also have the same 5,000 mAh battery, with active fast charging. That said, neither option has wireless charging.

Both the A23 and M23 have newer models that incorporate 5G, which has also resulted in upgrades for the earlier models. They remain inseparable in terms of features like Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C v2.0, and GPS.

Which one should you opt for?

So far, the Samsung Galaxy A23 has swept ahead regarding raw specifications. However, better hardware comes at a cost, and the difference is worth considering. The unlocked version starts at $244.99 but can vary if the buyer wants a locked one.

While finding the Samsung Galaxy M23 could be harder, it also costs around $220-$240, depending on existing deals. Retailers like Amazon often provide great deals that make these devices cheaper than their listed price.

The final price will also depend on the user's preferred variant. However, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is a better choice because of its ability to upgrade up to 8 GB RAM. While the processor has taken a hit, it makes up for it in other areas like screen quality.

Moreover, it seems more accessible on the market than the M23 5G and can be acquired from retailers like Amazon. Furthermore, Samsung's online store has the model on sale.

