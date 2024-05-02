Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Everything we know so far

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is just around the corner. According to SamMobile, the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event could be held on July 10, 2024, and supposedly launch two new foldable smartphones. Samsung Unpacked events are where the company announces its flagship products and latest innovations in the tech sphere.

The Unpacked events happen twice a year. The last one was held in January this year, while the next one is reportedly set to be held in July as the leak suggests. Since the latest flagship Galaxy S24 series phones have already been launched, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are the only remaining flagship offerings waiting to hit the stores.

This article discusses the latest leaks and rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Note: This article is subjective and is based on recent leaks and rumors. Since the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is yet to be unveiled, images of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 have been used.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Leaked design and display information

Every angle of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is leaked, thanks to the plethora of images posted by OnLeaks, a Twitter/X leaker. The new flip phone is leaked from all sides, with a 360° video also available. These reports suggest there are no apparent design changes. But does the Galaxy Z Flip 6 even need a fresh design?

Previous Galaxy phones sported a gap upon being folded shut, but Samsung already fixed that in the Galaxy Z Flip 5, thanks to the new hinge. The design is simply great and Samsung has no reason to change it for the new Galaxy Z Flip 6.

However, a recent patent filing from Samsung to the Korean Intellectual Property Office suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6 could have something called Ironflex.

But other than the name, no other information is available. It could be another new hinge redesign to make it dust-resistant. Note that there's no concrete evidence of this redesign. It is also a possibility that the new foldable smartphone from Samsung is getting the Titanium treatment sported by the Galaxy S24 Ultra early this year.

It would be a shame if Samsung's flagship foldable phone didn't get the same treatment. However, the name Ironflex doesn't seem to be related to Titanium. The word indicates the strength of a new flexible display, which could happen. But only time will tell what it is.

Another noticeable change was the thickness of the new foldable phone. It appears a bit thicker, which could be the result of a larger battery size, but that's about all the information available on the design. As for the display, there seems to be no change in the main display, with no leaks suggesting that either.

However, a recent claim from Ross Young, a display tech analyst, opines that the cover display will measure 3.9 inches instead of the 3.4 inches seen in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Rumored specs and other variants

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's camera app (Image via Tech with Benefits)

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 had a dual 12MP camera setup which was overshadowed by the Galaxy S23 and S24 series of smartphones, thanks to their incorporation of far more powerful sensors. But according to Tech_Reve, another popular Twitter/X leaker, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could be getting a new 50MP sensor.

That could put it miles ahead of the previous Galaxy Z Flip 5. However, they deleted their post, so it's hard to guess the authenticity of the leak. Notably, this leak was corroborated by another well-known insider, TheGalox_ on Twitter/X. According to him, the new foldable smartphone is not only getting a fresh 50+12MP camera setup but also a 4000mAh battery capacity.

Note that the new foldable phone was a bit thicker, so a leak about the increase of 300mAh battery capacity from the 3700mAh battery of Galaxy Z Flip 5 sounds plausible. He also suggests there could be a variant with 12 GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Pricing

Note that there are no leaks regarding the price. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 was officially launched at $999, so there's no reason to think the new Samsung Galaxy Flip 6 would launch for anything less.