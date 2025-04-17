  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Best Buy

Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Best Buy

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Apr 17, 2025 10:53 GMT
Samsung S25 Ultra is available at a discounted price (Image via Samsung)
The Samsung S25 Ultra is available at a discounted price (Image via Samsung)

Best Buy recently announced a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone retails at $1,299.99, but it can currently be purchased for $1,099.99. There are 143 reviews on the website, with an average rating of 4.7 Stars. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is capable of running most games smoothly.

Ad

This article highlights the features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to help readers decide if it is worth purchasing.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs and features

These are the items included in the S25 Ultra box (Image via Samsung)
These are the items included in the S25 Ultra box (Image via Samsung)

Released earlier this year (2025), the Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's latest Flagship phone. These are some of its key features:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Display: The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9" AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, the brightness goes up to 2600 nits, which is ample for most situations.
  • Camera: The device has a quad-camera setup, with the center-piece being the 200 megapixel rear camera, capable of capturing crisp and clear images. Apart from that, the S25 Ultra has a 12 MP Front Camera, a 10 MP Telephoto camera, a 50 MP Telephoto camera, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera.
  • Performance: The discounted variant of the S25 Ultra comes with 12 GB RAM and the Snap Dragon Elite Chipset. The device lets you multitask, process and enhance photos, and run most high-end games easily.
  • Connectivity: It can be connected via Bluetooth, Wifi, and NFC. There is also a USB-C port. However, the S25 Ultra lacks a headphone jack.
  • Battery: The device has a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with wired or wireless chargers. The wired charging supports up to 45 watts, while wireless goes up to 15 watts.
Ad

The key specifications of this device are given below:

SpecificationDetails
Screen Size6.9 inches
Rear-Facing Camera200 megapixels
Screen Resolution1440 x 3120
Display TypeOLED
Screen TypeAMOLED
Refresh Rate120Hz
Brightness2600 nits
Battery Capacity5000 mAh
Processor Model
Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
Ad

Also read: Save $500 on the 75-inch Hisense U7 4K smart TV on Walmart

Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra worth buying during the sale?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a reliable device that can execute most tasks effortlessly. For instance, it can capture high-res images, multitask, and run almost all heavy games.

With that said, the large screen size makes the device non-pocket-friendly. It is also a heavy device at 218 grams. Additionally, a charger is not included in the box.

Ad

In conclusion, it is a decent option for users seeking a powerful device that can run most tasks effortlessly, but do not mind a smartphone that is bulky and heavy. If interested, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra here.

Check out our other articles:

About the author
Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda. He has always been inspired by the storytelling and visuals offered by the world of video games. This passion led him to cover games as a profession.

Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.

Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications