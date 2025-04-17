Save $200 on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at Best Buy

Best Buy recently announced a $200 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone retails at $1,299.99, but it can currently be purchased for $1,099.99. There are 143 reviews on the website, with an average rating of 4.7 Stars. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is capable of running most games smoothly.

This article highlights the features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to help readers decide if it is worth purchasing.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specs and features

These are the items included in the S25 Ultra box (Image via Samsung)

Released earlier this year (2025), the Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsung's latest Flagship phone. These are some of its key features:

Display: The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9" AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, the brightness goes up to 2600 nits, which is ample for most situations.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9" AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, the brightness goes up to 2600 nits, which is ample for most situations. Camera: The device has a quad-camera setup, with the center-piece being the 200 megapixel rear camera, capable of capturing crisp and clear images. Apart from that, the S25 Ultra has a 12 MP Front Camera, a 10 MP Telephoto camera, a 50 MP Telephoto camera, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera.

The device has a quad-camera setup, with the center-piece being the 200 megapixel rear camera, capable of capturing crisp and clear images. Apart from that, the S25 Ultra has a 12 MP Front Camera, a 10 MP Telephoto camera, a 50 MP Telephoto camera, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera. Performance: The discounted variant of the S25 Ultra comes with 12 GB RAM and the Snap Dragon Elite Chipset. The device lets you multitask, process and enhance photos, and run most high-end games easily.

The discounted variant of the S25 Ultra comes with 12 GB RAM and the Snap Dragon Elite Chipset. The device lets you multitask, process and enhance photos, and run most high-end games easily. Connectivity: It can be connected via Bluetooth, Wifi, and NFC. There is also a USB-C port. However, the S25 Ultra lacks a headphone jack.

It can be connected via Bluetooth, Wifi, and NFC. There is also a USB-C port. However, the S25 Ultra lacks a headphone jack. Battery: The device has a 5000mAh battery that can be charged with wired or wireless chargers. The wired charging supports up to 45 watts, while wireless goes up to 15 watts.

The key specifications of this device are given below:

Specification Details Screen Size 6.9 inches Rear-Facing Camera 200 megapixels Screen Resolution 1440 x 3120 Display Type OLED Screen Type AMOLED Refresh Rate 120Hz Brightness 2600 nits Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Processor Model Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy

Also read: Save $500 on the 75-inch Hisense U7 4K smart TV on Walmart

Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra worth buying during the sale?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a reliable device that can execute most tasks effortlessly. For instance, it can capture high-res images, multitask, and run almost all heavy games.

With that said, the large screen size makes the device non-pocket-friendly. It is also a heavy device at 218 grams. Additionally, a charger is not included in the box.

In conclusion, it is a decent option for users seeking a powerful device that can run most tasks effortlessly, but do not mind a smartphone that is bulky and heavy. If interested, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra here.

Ayush Raturi is a Mobile Game writer at Sportskeeda.



Though Prince of Persia Two Thrones was the game that got him hooked (and which he still plays once in a while to destress), it’s the world of Genshin Impact he’d want to live in full-time if he could, controlling the elements, engaging and combat, or maybe even living a peaceful life as an NPC. This is also a game he’d strongly recommend to a video game skeptic.



Ayush enjoys watching content from YouTubers like IndieMaus and TFS-Gaming for their creative commentary and storytelling. He also loves to nurture his inner guitarist with long jam sessions novels, and to wind down after it, he enjoys reading novels or sketching. Know More