Should you root your phone in 2022? Advantages and disadvantages explained

Want to root your Android phone? The process has become more controversial and difficult than it used to be. Earlier, phones lacked many basic features, leading to tech-savvy individuals utilizing root access, which can unlock many hidden capabilities of mobile hardware.

However, with Google rapidly improving its homegrown OS over the past few years, the overpowered process has slowly lost its popularity.

That said, an enthusiast can still choose to embrace the method, but only with sound knowledge. Despite its advantages, it can also cause severe damage if not done correctly. This article will highlight the advantages and disadvantages of rooting a mobile phone in 2022.

Root your phone: Is it safe in 2022?

In 2022, Android features a very robust and secure framework that is difficult to break through. It also offers almost every utility one might need on their phone, including the ability to screenshot, use gestures, and more. Today's phones are smart enough to utilize artificial intelligence. Hence, the need to add more features manually has died with Android's growth.

Many technology geeks would argue about the advantages that core access may give, including less bloatware, the ability to customize the look and feel of the operating system, gaining access to a cleaner user interface to get rid of advertisements, and more.

Conclusively, the process still has its benefits, even in 2022. However, it must be performed correctly to avoid complications. One may even accidentally brick their device if they use a faulty method.

Advantages

Users can gain complete control of their device with such access, letting them tweak internal settings and other aspects that are generally uncustomizable. One can install custom ROMs and software kernels, change graphics, themes, switch places of certain fixed elements on the home-screen and more.

Core access lets users banish bloatware from their devices, allowing them to free up space and increase performance efficiency. One can also easily backup data from a rooted device to another device, which is quite the challenge on a factory unit.

Disadvantages

There sure are a lot of advantages to gaining core access. However, such devices are not immune to problems. Trying to gain unauthorized access to a device's internal workings and tampering with it will immediately void the warranty. The process will also break through the official security framework a device comes with, exposing it to malware that specifically targets such vulnerable situations.

Many root softwares are not secure for use, and some may not even work efficiently. Your device may be rendered useless due to a fault in the process. Most importantly, many official apps refuse to work on rooted devices, especially ones that endorse high security (Google Pay or banking apps).

Conclusion

Having core access can be beneficial to many users, considering the number of advantages it comes with. That said, modern phones are built in a way that opposes such techniques. It isn't an illegal process, but phone manufacturers will always condemn it.

One must remain vigilant of the software they choose to use, alongside double-checking the correct process to avoid bricking their device. The process will also open the device's gates to certain vulnerabilities that one must be ready to deal with.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far