Should you wait for M4 MacBooks or buy M3?

With the new iPad lineup, Apple has dropped the latest M-series processor in the market. Now, people are eagerly waiting for M4 MacBooks. Surprisingly, this time, the iPad Pro got the new chipset before this brand's portable computers. Though we don’t have any official update from Apple, reports suggest new MacBooks with the M4 series could be released later this year.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared that we can expect the low-end MacBook Pro to come with the M4 and the higher-end models to have the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.

So, is it worth waiting for the upcoming M4 MacBooks, as it is anticipated that they will make their debut within the coming months? Or should one get the M3 Macs now? The answer is a bit complicated and depends on an individual's preferences.

NOTE: This article is based on speculation, reflects the writer's opinions, and is subjective.

Is waiting for the M4 MacBooks a good idea?

Apple has two MacBook lineups — Air and Pro. The former is known for offering products that are thin, light, and portable, making them great for students and their everyday tasks. The other lineup targets users who need more raw power for things like gaming and content creation.

We might see the “Pro” laptops this year. However, the possibility of getting a MacBook Air with the M4 chip is very low, as the tech giant released the updated Air series in March 2024.

Specifications

Here are the specs I expect M4 MacBooks to have:

Specifications M4 MacBook Pro M4 MacBook Air RAM From 16GB to up to 128GB (configurable) From 16GB to up to 36GB (configurable) Storage From 512GB to up to 8TB (configurable) From 512GB to up to 4TB (configurable) Display 14-inch and 16-inch, Liquid Retina XDR display 13-inch and 15-inch, LED-backlit display Battery Around 24 hours on normal use Up to 20 hours on normal use Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Processor M4/M4 Pro/M4 Max/M4 Ultra M4

Though the official details are scarce at the time of writing this article, we can safely assume some significant updates in terms of specs. In my opinion, we will see more RAM and storage options, better batteries, and a lot of AI features in these laptops.

We might get more updates on M4 MacBooks at WWDC 2024, which kicks off on June 10. According to a Bloomberg report, we might also see an "Ultra" chipset this time, which will be the most powerful processor in the M4 lineup.

Performance

The actual performance of a laptop depends on various factors. Most of them for the M4 MacBooks are not officially revealed yet. But we know about the latest M-series silicon, which will power the new generation of Macs.

The M4 SoC is built using second-generation 3-nanometer technology. It has 10 CPU and 10 GPU cores. It is said to be Apple’s fastest Neural Engine ever, with up to 38 trillion operations per second. Based on Nano Review testing, it is 27% faster than the M3 in a single-core Geekbench v6 test — 3,810 vs 3,009 points.

On paper, the M4 chip is more powerful compared to its predecessor. So we will definitely get improved performance on the next MacBook Air. However, the M4 chip is way behind the M3 Pro and the M3 Max chips in terms of performance. We have to wait for the M4 Pro and M4 Max for a fair analysis.

I am also assuming both MacBook series will get RAM and storage capacity. This will definitely boost the products' performance.

Display, AI, and other feature

I believe AI will be one of the biggest aspects where we see significant updates from Apple. Nevertheless, the highlight of the M4 chip is AI capabilities, so we can expect some mind-blowing AI-based features in the upcoming M4 MacBooks.

I think the design and displays of the will remain the same. This is because the tech giant often iterates on designs over multiple generations. The current design is fresh, and users might be accustomed to it. A complete redesign might be planned for a later MacBook refresh.

The Pro versions might have 14-inch and 16-inch variants, while the Air ones could have 13-inch and 15-inch variants. It's worth noting that we might see improvements in areas like refresh rate and peak brightness.

Based on Apple's pricing history, it is safe to assume that the price of the rumored M4 MacBooks will be around the cost of its old-generation models with no more than a $100-$200 difference.

M3 MacBooks are a decent choice

The current lineup of Macs is pretty solid. The M3 processor (including Max and Pro) is currently one of the most powerful processors available right now. It offers significant performance and efficiency improvements over previous generations.

They have stunning displays, decent batteries, solidly built, and lots of configuration options to match users’ needs.

Specifications M3 MacBook Pro M3 MacBook Air Display 14-inch and 16-inch, Liquid Retina XDR 13-inch and 15-inch, Liquid Retina display Processor M3/M3 Pro/M3 Max M3 Memory Up to 128GB Up to 24GB Battery Up to 22 hours of Apple TV app movie playback Up to 18 hours of Apple TV app movie playback Storage Up to 8TB Up to 2TB Camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera 1080p FaceTime HD camera Price Starts at $1599 Starts at $999

As seen in the table, the current MacBook lineup comes with compelling specifications. If you are looking for a thin and portable device to handle all your daily work, you can go for the “Air” series. For power users, the “Pro” version will be ideal.

Final verdict

Newer models generally come with better hardware and software optimizations. I am assuming the same will happen with the M4 MacBooks. We will also get a performance boost, for sure. However, we don’t know when they will hit the market. If you are an individual who wants the fastest processor and advanced AI features and is willing to wait, opting for the M4 MacBooks will be the right choice.

However, the current laptop series from Apple is also decent. For a normal user, I would suggest going with the current MacBook Air, as we won’t see any significant upgrade before 2025.

Ultimately, the decision to wait for M4 MacBooks or to buy the available M3 lineup laptop relies on your needs and preferences.