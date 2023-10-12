"[Sony] isn't even trying to hide they're taking your money:" Community slams new PS5 slim for pricing

The newly unveiled PS5 slim didn't have the best reception, and the community is furious over pricing and accessories. It is worth noting that Sony is converting some freebies included with the original console sold separately. Moreover, the Digital version of the console will now be sold for $449 instead of the original $399 price. It is important to note that the new consoles aren't any more powerful than the 2020 PS5 since they aren't a hardware upgrade.

The new slimline revisions offer only a cosmetic upgrade, with the devices being slimmer and lighter. It is worth noting that size and weight have been a prime complaint with the console since launch. Moreover, the faceplates are now divided into four sections instead of two. Besides being an aesthetic feature, it will allow for easier upgrades.

The console also has a few accessibility improvements, like two USB-C ports in the front instead of a USB-C and a Type-A. This makes it a rather interesting entry in the mid-cycle refresh lineup. Let's review the community's chief complaints about the PS5 revisions.

The PS5 slim is being critiqued for pricing and accessories

The PS5 slim has been massively slammed for its pricing. The new PS5 digital will sell for $449, while the PS5 disc edition console is available for $449. Sony has also launched a detachable disc drive for the consoles, which is available for $79.99.

This makes the digital edition console even costlier than the bundled disc edition, preventing gamers from saving. If the new no-disc PS5 slim console was available at its original $399 price tag, pairing it up with the disc edition would have been cheaper ($480 instead of $500).

Other X users suggested that the disc drive should have been priced the same as the difference between the PS5 disc and digital editions ($100 originally and $50 now).

Better even, @COWCATGames suggested the company could have only launched the digital edition with the disc drive, and sellers could have then bundled them into one for a disc edition version. However, this isn't the case, and the X user took a dig at the console maker by calling the move "too logical for Sony."

Moreover, the vertical stand is now sold separately. The original PS5 included a stand in the box. It wasn't particularly high-quality but could get the job done. Sony has upgraded the design to have a flatter base, but you will now have to pay $30 to stand your console upright.

Turning a free accessory into a paid one wasn't accepted well. The community massively slammed this pricing move from the Japanese tech juggernaut. X (formerly Twitter) user @nyc_prophet even called the step "backward engineering."

Some users also posted about bringing the original free PS5 stand back. With the new PS5 slim models, a simple plastic latch is used for holding the console upright. This allows for sufficient airflow but doesn't help with the aesthetics and is a clear downgrade over keeping the console upright.

However, it is important to note that the original console didn't have any latch holding it upright if placed horizontally. Although this is a step up, many feel that it isn't worth the trade-off of losing the option to mount the console upright.

On the other hand, a few fans praised the new PS5 slim for its sensible set of features. For instance, Sony's decision to sell the disc drive separately adds to the options you get while playing games. The upcoming Xbox, which was recently revealed in an FTC vs. Microsoft court documents leak, doesn't seem to have this option. It is all digital, unlike the currently available Xbox Series X.

With disc drives still accounting for a major portion of game distribution, the PS5 slim wins this round. The new revisions make the console slightly better suited for the market and might help it crush Xbox sales even further.