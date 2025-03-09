Split Fiction PC guide: Best settings for RTX 3050

Split Fiction PC was released on March 6, 2025, globally on different platforms, such as Windows, the PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Despite its rich visual appeal, the game isn't too demanding in terms of hardware. Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3050 GPU can easily run the title at a 1080p resolution.
In this article, we look into the best settings for Split Fiction on the RTX 3050.
Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 3050 GPU.
The best Split Fiction PC settings for the RTX 3050
The game runs remarkably well on the RTX 3050. At 1080p resolution, you can expect upwards of 80fps with optimized graphics settings. We've moderated between high and medium presets for some settings to get the highest framerates. We've also opted not to turn on AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS and chosen to run the game at TAA settings.
This helps prevent any form of blurring or reduction in image quality. At this resolution and graphics settings, the game performs quite well. Thus, we don't see the need to turn on upscaling.
Also, we recommend turning on HDR only if you have an HDR monitor. Moreover, VSync should only be turned on if you don't have an AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync compatible monitor.
These are the best settings for the RTX 3050:
Display
- Window Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Anti-Aliasing
- Anti-Aliasing / Upscaling: Temporal AA
- Resolution Scale: 100%
Graphics
- HDR: Off
- VSync: Off
- Framerate: Unlocked
- Texture Quality: Ultra
- Shadow Quality: High
- Detail Level: Ultra
- Effects Quality: Medium
- Shader Quality: Ultra
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16X
- Post-Processing Quality: High
- Gamma: 0
