Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings you need to change

When engaging in the immersive experience of playing Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, it is of utmost importance to meticulously seek out and optimize the most ideal configurations. The game's adaptation to this platform is a constituent of the latest collection of games; however, it presents various dilemmas.

Therefore, to elevate your gaming encounter to its peak, it becomes necessary to carefully modify and refine an array of settings within the game. This guide will walk you through the comprehensive settings that need to be changed in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Best Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League graphics settings

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League graphics settings (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

For a stable performance without sacrificing the visuals, it will be necessary for you to make adjustments to the game's graphics settings. This particular title does not provide a wide range of options for you to modify, which makes the process of optimizing it quite tedious. Thus, you must exercise caution when experimenting with different settings.

Graphics

Display Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 V-sync: Off

Off Target Framerate: Maximum refresh rate of your main monitor

Maximum refresh rate of your main monitor Anti-aliasing/ Upscaling Mode: TAA (DLSS if Nvidia RTX GPU)

TAA (DLSS if Nvidia RTX GPU) Anti-aliasing/ Upscaling Quality: TAA High

TAA High Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off

Off Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Texture Quality: High (Medium if GPU has 6GB VRAM or less)

High (Medium if GPU has 6GB VRAM or less) Volumetric Fog Quality: Low

Low Level of Detail: High

High Ray Tracing: Off

Off FPS Counter: Your preference

General

Field of View: 90

90 Camera Shake: 100

100 Motion Blur: Off

Off Bloom: On

On Lens Flare: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: On

On Film Grain: Default

The performance of this Suicide Squad game is greatly influenced by two options: Shadow Quality and Volumetric Fog Quality. Although there were a few instances where the framerate briefly decreased, the game provided a seamless gameplay experience overall, with a steady 60 FPS at 1080p resolution when these settings are utilized.

Best Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League controller settings

Best controller settings for Kill the Justice League (Image via Rocksteady Studio)

Global

Move: Left stick

Left stick Open Menu: Option button

Option button Open Map: Touchpad

Touchpad Notification Interact: Touchpad (Hold)

Traverse+Combat

Look: Right stick

Right stick Jump: A

A Primary Traversal: RB

RB Secondary Traversal: LB

LB Evade/Slide: Left stick button

Left stick button Melee/Affliction Strike (Hold): RT

RT Fire: RT

RT Reload/Interact: X

X Switch Weapons/Toggle Alt Fire (Hold)/Vendor Interact: Y

Y Aim Down Sights: LT (Hold)

LT (Hold) Toggle Scope: Right stick button

Right stick button Counter Shot: RB

RB Grenade/Affliction Grenade (Hold): B

B Traversal Attack: LB+RB

LB+RB Suicide Strike: X+A

X+A Squad Ultimate: Y+B

Y+B Open Character Switcher: Left (D-pad)

Left (D-pad) Ping/Riddler Scan (Hold): Up (D-pad)

Up (D-pad) Enemy Location Pulse: Down (D-pad)

Down (D-pad) Open Emote Wheel: Right (D-pad)

Right (D-pad) Camera Flip: Left stick down (Flick)

Left stick down (Flick) ADS Camera Flip: Left stick down (Flick)

Left stick down (Flick) Auto-Run: Left stick up (Flick)

Vehicles

Ascend: RB

RB Descend: LB

LB Vehicle Gunner Zoom Aim: LT (Hold)

LT (Hold) Rockets/Fire Turret: RT

RT Vehicle Hover Dodge: Left stick button

Left stick button Ping: Up (D-pad)

Up (D-pad) Enemy Location Pulse: (D-pad)

(D-pad) Horn: A

A Camera Rcenter: Right stick button

Right stick button Camera Flip: Left stick down (Flick)

Left stick down (Flick) Auto Run: Left stick up (Flick)

Left stick up (Flick) Exit Vehicle: X (Hold)

Downed:

Revive: X

Difficulty settings in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

There are a total of three difficulty settings (Image via Rocksteady Studio)

In Kill the Justice League, you will come across three different levels of difficulty. Each level has its advantages, offering players bonus XP and additional resources as they progress through the gameplay.

Let's take a closer look at the difficulty settings in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, the perks they provide, and the level of challenge they present to players:

Walk in the Park: +0% XP, +0% Resources (individual enemies will take more damage from the Squad's attacks, and combat encounters will be easier as they inflict less damage)

+0% XP, +0% Resources (individual enemies will take more damage from the Squad's attacks, and combat encounters will be easier as they inflict less damage) Best Pay Attention: +10% XP, +15% Resources (the damage received by enemies and the damage they inflict are not adjusted by combat encounters)

+10% XP, +15% Resources (the damage received by enemies and the damage they inflict are not adjusted by combat encounters) Sweating Bullets: +20% XP, +30% Resources (from the Squad's attacks, individual enemies will take less damage and inflict more damage, making combat encounters slightly more difficult)

Furthermore, you can change the difficult settings even in the mid-game.

