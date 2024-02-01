Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings for Xbox Series X|S

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is now available on the Xbox Series X and Series S. Both consoles can play the game at their target resolutions without too many hiccups. Unlike some other AAA releases, the new looter shooter from Warner Bros. doesn't bundle a Quality or Performance mode toggle. The title is designed to run at 60 FPS on both machines without much trial and error. There isn't much else you can do to get better performance.

However, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League bundles a bunch of other settings, ranging from controller options to gameplay and interface customization. Before you get started with the game, these settings are worth fine-tuning to ensure the best experience.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings for Xbox Series X and Series S

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League looks pretty good on the Xbox Series X|S

The gameplay and controller settings in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League allow for full customization on the Xbox Series X. It's important you go through the joystick to ensure everything is set according to your liking to ensure the best experience.

The settings list recommendation for the title on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles is as follows:

Controls

Invert look X: Off

Off Invert look Y: Off

Off Wireless controller layout: Default

Default View/Customize layout: As per your preferences

As per your preferences Base sensitivity: 85

85 Aim-down-sights sensitivity: 50

50 Scoped sensitivity: 20

20 Swap sticks: Off

Off Move dead zone: 25

25 Look dead zone: 20

20 Aim assist: Default

Default Vibration: On

On Vibration intensity: 100

100 Adaptive triggers: High

Gameplay

Auto-run: Off

Off Movement input cancels auto-run: Off

Off Toggle aiming: Off

Off Tap inputs: Tap

Tap Input cooldown: Off

Off Disable graphic neck bomb effects: Off

Off Camera distance: 5

5 Traversal camera auto-flow: Medium

Medium Traversal camera auto-correct: Medium

Medium Melee camera auto-correct: Medium

Medium Knockback auto-camera: On

On Camera center: On

On Camera center on objective: Off

Off Camera flip: Off

Off ADS camera flip: Off

Interface

HUD: On

On Mini-map: On

On Aiming reticle: On

On Larger persistent center dot: Off

Off Enemy health bars: off

off Enemy health bar prompts: Off

Off Damage numbers: Off

Off Incoming damage indicators: Off

Off Player names: Off

Off Player markers: Off

Off Dynamic tutorials: Off

Off Reset dynamic tutorials: Off

Off Combat flair challenges: On

On Fullscreen effects: Off

Off Low health/Shield screen effects: Off

Off Color-blind modes: Off

Off Customize colors: As per your preferences

Audio

Master volume: 80

80 SFX volume: 100

100 Dialog volume: 100

100 Music volume: 100

100 Audio output: As per your setup

As per your setup Wireless controller speaker: On

On Wireless controller volume: 100

100 Dynamic range: 100

100 Streamer mode: On

On Dialog language: Off

Off Text language : English

: English Subtitles: On

On Subtitles in menus: On

On Text size: Small

Small Text color: White

White Background color: Black

Black Background opacity: 50

50 Speaker names : On

: Text-to-speech: Off

Off Volume: N/A

N/A Voice: N/A

N/A Speed: N/A

N/A Voice chat: On

On Volume: 100

100 Mic gain: 0

0 Speech-to-text: Off

Off Keyboard-to-speech: Off

Video

Brightness and HDR: As per your preferences

As per your preferences Field of view: 110

110 Camera shake: 0

0 Motion blur: Off

Off Bloom: Off

Off Lens flare: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

Off Film grain: 0

With the above settings applied, you can have the best Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League experience. Do note we have recommended some of these settings based on the likings of the typical Xbox Series X and Series S player. Feel free to alter anything to better suit your style.