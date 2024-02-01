Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings for Xbox Series X|S

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is now available on the Xbox Series X and Series S. Both consoles can play the game at their target resolutions without too many hiccups. Unlike some other AAA releases, the new looter shooter from Warner Bros. doesn't bundle a Quality or Performance mode toggle. The title is designed to run at 60 FPS on both machines without much trial and error. There isn't much else you can do to get better performance.
However, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League bundles a bunch of other settings, ranging from controller options to gameplay and interface customization. Before you get started with the game, these settings are worth fine-tuning to ensure the best experience.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League settings for Xbox Series X and Series S
The gameplay and controller settings in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League allow for full customization on the Xbox Series X. It's important you go through the joystick to ensure everything is set according to your liking to ensure the best experience.
The settings list recommendation for the title on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles is as follows:
Controls
- Invert look X: Off
- Invert look Y: Off
- Wireless controller layout: Default
- View/Customize layout: As per your preferences
- Base sensitivity: 85
- Aim-down-sights sensitivity: 50
- Scoped sensitivity: 20
- Swap sticks: Off
- Move dead zone: 25
- Look dead zone: 20
- Aim assist: Default
- Vibration: On
- Vibration intensity: 100
- Adaptive triggers: High
Gameplay
- Auto-run: Off
- Movement input cancels auto-run: Off
- Toggle aiming: Off
- Tap inputs: Tap
- Input cooldown: Off
- Disable graphic neck bomb effects: Off
- Camera distance: 5
- Traversal camera auto-flow: Medium
- Traversal camera auto-correct: Medium
- Melee camera auto-correct: Medium
- Knockback auto-camera: On
- Camera center: On
- Camera center on objective: Off
- Camera flip: Off
- ADS camera flip: Off
Interface
- HUD: On
- Mini-map: On
- Aiming reticle: On
- Larger persistent center dot: Off
- Enemy health bars: off
- Enemy health bar prompts: Off
- Damage numbers: Off
- Incoming damage indicators: Off
- Player names: Off
- Player markers: Off
- Dynamic tutorials: Off
- Reset dynamic tutorials: Off
- Combat flair challenges: On
- Fullscreen effects: Off
- Low health/Shield screen effects: Off
- Color-blind modes: Off
- Customize colors: As per your preferences
Audio
- Master volume: 80
- SFX volume: 100
- Dialog volume: 100
- Music volume: 100
- Audio output: As per your setup
- Wireless controller speaker: On
- Wireless controller volume: 100
- Dynamic range: 100
- Streamer mode: On
- Dialog language: Off
- Text language: English
- Subtitles: On
- Subtitles in menus: On
- Text size: Small
- Text color: White
- Background color: Black
- Background opacity: 50
- Speaker names: On
- Text-to-speech: Off
- Volume: N/A
- Voice: N/A
- Speed: N/A
- Voice chat: On
- Volume: 100
- Mic gain: 0
- Speech-to-text: Off
- Keyboard-to-speech: Off
Video
- Brightness and HDR: As per your preferences
- Field of view: 110
- Camera shake: 0
- Motion blur: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Lens flare: Off
- Chromatic aberration: Off
- Film grain: 0
With the above settings applied, you can have the best Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League experience. Do note we have recommended some of these settings based on the likings of the typical Xbox Series X and Series S player. Feel free to alter anything to better suit your style.