The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

The Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. It is an action horror title developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton. Its gameplay and combat mechanics are similar to those of Dead Space.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is one of the most powerful graphics cards available on the market. Based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, it mainly focuses on 4k gaming and offers advanced ray tracing. This offering can handle most AAA titles in ultra settings.
This article aims to provide the best possible settings for The Callisto Protocol with the RTX 4080.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
The powerful RTX 4080 can easily run The Callisto Protocol and deliver a quality experience
The RTX 4080 can efficiently run The Callisto Protocol in ultra settings with a high resolution and good framerates.
Here are the best The Callisto Protocol settings to use with the RTX 4080:
General
- VSync: Off
- Framerate Limit: Unlimited
- DirectX: 12
Display
- Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Render Percentage: 100
- HDR: Disabled
Lighting
- Lighting Quality: Standard
- Shadow Quality: High
- Volumetrics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Enabled
- Physical Refractions: Enabled
- Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled
Effects
- Depth Of Field: Enabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Subsurface Scattering: Enabled
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)
- Film Grain: On
Advanced
- Upscaling: Off
- Mesh Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filter Quality: High
These settings will provide an incredible visual experience while maintaining high framerates for a life-like gaming experience. Gamers are recommended to keep their graphics drivers up to date from Nvidia's website or GeForce Experience to get the best optimization and overcome performance issues.
Players can try to enhance the gameplay experience by enabling ray tracing, but it is recommended to lower the resolution to 2560 x 1440 to get good framerates. They can even try to take advantage of AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling to get better framerates and enjoy a higher visual quality.
The Callisto Protocol system requirements
The Callisto Protocol is not a very demanding game, which means the system requirements are not too high.
Here are the system requirements for the game:
Minimum Windows system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Recommended Windows system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
The Callisto Protocol is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.