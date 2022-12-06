The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for Nvidia RTX 4080

The Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. It is an action horror title developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton. Its gameplay and combat mechanics are similar to those of Dead Space.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is one of the most powerful graphics cards available on the market. Based on the Ada Lovelace architecture, it mainly focuses on 4k gaming and offers advanced ray tracing. This offering can handle most AAA titles in ultra settings.

This article aims to provide the best possible settings for The Callisto Protocol with the RTX 4080.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The powerful RTX 4080 can easily run The Callisto Protocol and deliver a quality experience

The RTX 4080 can efficiently run The Callisto Protocol in ultra settings with a high resolution and good framerates.

Here are the best The Callisto Protocol settings to use with the RTX 4080:

General

VSync: Off

Off Framerate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited DirectX: 12

Display

Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Render Percentage: 100

100 HDR: Disabled

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality: High

High Volumetrics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Enabled

Enabled Physical Refractions: Enabled

Enabled Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled

Effects

Depth Of Field: Enabled

Enabled Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

Enabled Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)

Temporal AA (T-AA) Film Grain: On

Advanced

Upscaling: Off

Off Mesh Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Texture Filter Quality: High

These settings will provide an incredible visual experience while maintaining high framerates for a life-like gaming experience. Gamers are recommended to keep their graphics drivers up to date from Nvidia's website or GeForce Experience to get the best optimization and overcome performance issues.

Players can try to enhance the gameplay experience by enabling ray tracing, but it is recommended to lower the resolution to 2560 x 1440 to get good framerates. They can even try to take advantage of AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling to get better framerates and enjoy a higher visual quality.

The Callisto Protocol system requirements

The Callisto Protocol is not a very demanding game, which means the system requirements are not too high.

Here are the system requirements for the game:

Minimum Windows system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400

Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended Windows system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700

Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700

AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

The Callisto Protocol is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Poll : 0 votes