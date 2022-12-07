The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for RTX 3070

The Callisto Protocol is an action horror game directed by Glen Schofield, the co-creator of the Dead Space series.
The title, developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton Inc., was released earlier this month to a lot of hype. However, it was riddled with performance issues, forcing the developers to release a patch containing several fixes for different bugs.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is a mid-tier graphics card that can easily handle most AAA title games at 1440p. It comes with ray tracing, which can help enrich the gaming experience.
This article aims to provide the best possible settings for immersive gameplay in The Callisto Protocol using the RTX 3070.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 will have no issues running The Callisto Protocol in ultra settings
The RTX 3070 can easily run The Callisto Protocol in ultra settings with decent resolution and good framerates.
The best settings for the game on an RTX 3070 are as follows:
General
- VSync: Off
- Framerate Limit: Unlimited
- DirectX: 12
Display
- Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Render Percentage: 100
- HDR: Disabled
Lighting
- Lighting Quality: Standard
- Shadow Quality: High
- Volumetrics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Enabled
- Physical Refractions: Enabled
- Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled
Effects
- Depth Of Field: Enabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Subsurface Scattering: Enabled
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)
- Film Grain: On
Advanced
- Upscaling: Off
- Mesh Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filter Quality: High
These settings should provide excellent visual quality while assuring high framerates to provide a realistic and smooth gameplay experience.
Players should update their graphics driver to the latest version using Nvidia GeForce Experience or the official website to ensure optimal performance. They can also enable ray tracing to enhance their gaming experience, but it is recommended to lower their resolution to 1920 x 1080 to maintain decent framerates.
Players can also benefit from AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling to boost their framerates while enjoying higher visual settings.
The Callisto Protocol system requirements
The Callisto Protocol system requirements are not very high, and any gaming computer from the last few years should be able to run the game.
The system requirements of the game are listed below:
Minimum Windows system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Recommended Windows system requirements:
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
The Callisto Protocol is available to play on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.