The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for RTX 3070

The Callisto Protocol is an action horror game directed by Glen Schofield, the co-creator of the Dead Space series.

The title, developed by Striking Distance Studios and published by Krafton Inc., was released earlier this month to a lot of hype. However, it was riddled with performance issues, forcing the developers to release a patch containing several fixes for different bugs.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is a mid-tier graphics card that can easily handle most AAA title games at 1440p. It comes with ray tracing, which can help enrich the gaming experience.

This article aims to provide the best possible settings for immersive gameplay in The Callisto Protocol using the RTX 3070.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 will have no issues running The Callisto Protocol in ultra settings

The RTX 3070 can easily run The Callisto Protocol in ultra settings with decent resolution and good framerates.

The best settings for the game on an RTX 3070 are as follows:

General

VSync: Off

Off Framerate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited DirectX: 12

Display

Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Render Percentage: 100

100 HDR: Disabled

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality: High

High Volumetrics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Enabled

Enabled Physical Refractions: Enabled

Enabled Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled

Effects

Depth Of Field: Enabled

Enabled Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

Enabled Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)

Temporal AA (T-AA) Film Grain: On

Advanced

Upscaling: Off

Off Mesh Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Texture Filter Quality: High

These settings should provide excellent visual quality while assuring high framerates to provide a realistic and smooth gameplay experience.

Players should update their graphics driver to the latest version using Nvidia GeForce Experience or the official website to ensure optimal performance. They can also enable ray tracing to enhance their gaming experience, but it is recommended to lower their resolution to 1920 x 1080 to maintain decent framerates.

Players can also benefit from AMD FSR 2.0 upscaling to boost their framerates while enjoying higher visual settings.

The Callisto Protocol system requirements

The Callisto Protocol system requirements are not very high, and any gaming computer from the last few years should be able to run the game.

The system requirements of the game are listed below:

Minimum Windows system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400

Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended Windows system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700

Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700

AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

The Callisto Protocol is available to play on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Poll : 0 votes