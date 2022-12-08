The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for RTX 3080

Directed by Glen Schofield and developed by Striking Distance Studios, The Callisto Protocol is the latest addition to the action horror genre. The new title shares many similarities with the popular Dead Space franchise, grabbing the attention of fans worldwide and making it one of the most anticipated games of the year.
Being one of the high-end last-generation graphics cards released in 2020, the RTX 3080 is easily capable of running AAA titles at 1440p resolution with high framerates and can even run some games at 4k resolution occasionally. This article will provide fans with the best settings for a visually mesmerizing experience in The Callisto Protocol with the RTX 3080 GPU.
The most optimal settings for The Callisto Protocol while using the RTX 3080
As expected, the RTX 3080 can handle Striking Distance Studios' latest title in Ultra settings and high framerates without any compromises or problems. The most favorable settings for the best visuals and smooth gameplay are as follows:
General
- VSync: Off
- Framerate Limit: Unlimited
- DirectX: 12
Display
- Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Render Percentage: 100
- HDR: Disabled
Lighting
- Lighting Quality: Standard
- Shadow Quality: High
- Volumetrics Quality: High
- Particles Quality: High
- Screen Space Reflections: Enabled
- Physical Refractions: Enabled
- Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled
- Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled
Effects
- Depth Of Field: Enabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Subsurface Scattering: Enabled
- Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)
- Film Grain: On
Advanced
- Upscaling: Off
- Mesh Quality: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Texture Filter Quality: High
The settings listed above should provide a healthy blend of both impressive visuals and great framerates. It's recommended that players update their graphics driver to the latest version using the Nvidia GeForce Experience software or by visiting the official website to ensure smooth gameplay.
Fans can also try enabling the ray tracing feature to further enrich their gameplay, but it's recommended to lower some visual settings or the resolution to 1920 x 1080 to maintain reasonable framerates. Finally, enabling AMD FSR 2.0 will also help to increase framerates while enjoying superior visual quality.
The Callisto Protocol system requirements
Fortunately, The Callisto Protocol is not a graphically-demanding title and should easily run on most computers built a few years ago. The system requirements are as follows:
Minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060
- Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 75 GB available space
Recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 10/11
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD recommended
The Callisto Protocol was released earlier this month and is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.