The Callisto Protocol: Best settings for RTX 3080

Directed by Glen Schofield and developed by Striking Distance Studios, The Callisto Protocol is the latest addition to the action horror genre. The new title shares many similarities with the popular Dead Space franchise, grabbing the attention of fans worldwide and making it one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Being one of the high-end last-generation graphics cards released in 2020, the RTX 3080 is easily capable of running AAA titles at 1440p resolution with high framerates and can even run some games at 4k resolution occasionally. This article will provide fans with the best settings for a visually mesmerizing experience in The Callisto Protocol with the RTX 3080 GPU.

The most optimal settings for The Callisto Protocol while using the RTX 3080

As expected, the RTX 3080 can handle Striking Distance Studios' latest title in Ultra settings and high framerates without any compromises or problems. The most favorable settings for the best visuals and smooth gameplay are as follows:

General

VSync: Off

Off Framerate Limit: Unlimited

Unlimited DirectX: 12

Display

Fullscreen Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Render Percentage: 100

100 HDR: Disabled

Lighting

Lighting Quality: Standard

Standard Shadow Quality: High

High Volumetrics Quality: High

High Particles Quality: High

High Screen Space Reflections: Enabled

Enabled Physical Refractions: Enabled

Enabled Ray Traced Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Ray Traced Reflections: Disabled

Effects

Depth Of Field: Enabled

Enabled Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Subsurface Scattering: Enabled

Enabled Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA (T-AA)

Temporal AA (T-AA) Film Grain: On

Advanced

Upscaling: Off

Off Mesh Quality: High

High Texture Quality: High

High Texture Filter Quality: High

The settings listed above should provide a healthy blend of both impressive visuals and great framerates. It's recommended that players update their graphics driver to the latest version using the Nvidia GeForce Experience software or by visiting the official website to ensure smooth gameplay.

Fans can also try enabling the ray tracing feature to further enrich their gameplay, but it's recommended to lower some visual settings or the resolution to 1920 x 1080 to maintain reasonable framerates. Finally, enabling AMD FSR 2.0 will also help to increase framerates while enjoying superior visual quality.

The Callisto Protocol system requirements

Fortunately, The Callisto Protocol is not a graphically-demanding title and should easily run on most computers built a few years ago. The system requirements are as follows:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10/11 64 bit

Windows 10/11 64 bit Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5-8400

Intel Core i5-8400 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 2600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Graphics (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 580

AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7-8700

Intel Core i7-8700 Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics Card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5700

AMD Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 75 GB available space

75 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD recommended

The Callisto Protocol was released earlier this month and is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

