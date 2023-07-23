The Crew Motorfest closed beta best controller settings for Xbox

With The Crew Motorfest on the horizon, excitement is building for Ubisoft's next installment in their popular arcade racing series. Following a closed beta, lucky players who snagged an invite can finally dive into the game. This exclusive testing period runs until July 23, giving gamers a taste of what's to come. Notably, Ubisoft has decided to switch things up with The Crew Motorfest, laying greater emphasis on offroad racing rather than sticking to conventional tracks.

Immerse yourself in the thrilling world of Crew Motorfest by jumping onto the race tracks. To enhance your gaming experience, we have compiled a list of the top Xbox controller settings.

Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta controller settings for Xbox

Navigating through the intense closed beta of The Crew Motorfest and mastering the art of fast car control requires a certain finesse. The dull and lagging keyboard movements can easily throw you off track. That's why we suggest opting for an Xbox controller to fully immerse yourself in the beta experience.

To maximize your gameplay, we've carefully curated a list of recommended button mappings and other helpful features:

The Crew Motorfest Xbox control settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Controls Presets:

Brake/Reverse : LT

: LT Gear Down : LB

: LB Accelerate : RT

: RT Gear Up : RB

: RB Horn : Left Stick button

: Left Stick button Nitrous : A

: A Unpin Activity/Plane Drop, and Ultimate : B

: B Handbrake : X

: X Back on Track/Rewind : Y

: Y Personal Assistant : Up (D-pad)

: Up (D-pad) Emote Panel : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Photo Mode : Left (D-pad)

: Left (D-pad) Change Camera : Right (D-pad)

: Right (D-pad) Fast Fav: Right Stick Button

Airplane controls:

Accelerate : RT

: RT Brake/Reverse : LT

: LT Turn Left : Left (Left Stick)

: Left (Left Stick) Turn Right : Right (Left Stick)

: Right (Left Stick) Pitch Down : Down (Left Stick)

: Down (Left Stick) Pitch Up : Up (Left Stick)

: Up (Left Stick) Plane Yaw Left : LB

: LB Plane Yaw Right : RB

: RB Extreme Mode : X

: X Plane Smoke : Left Stick Button

: Left Stick Button Landing Gear: Left Stick Button

General:

Motorfest's general control settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gearbox : Automatic

: Automatic Cockpit Camera Animation : 100

: 100 FPS X-Axis Sensitivity : 50

: 50 FPS Y-Axis Sensitivity: 50

Tactile Feedback:

Vibration : 5 (You can turn it off if you wish, as it may seem overpowering at times)

: 5 (You can turn it off if you wish, as it may seem overpowering at times) Adaptive Triggers: 55

Steering:

Preset : Default

: Default Linearity : 50

: 50 Dead Zone : 20

: 20 Highest: 100

Throttle:

Preset : Custom

: Custom Linearity : 50

: 50 Dead Zone : 15

: 15 Highest: 100

Brake:

Preset : Custom

: Custom Linearity : 55

: 55 Dead Zone : 20

: 20 Highest: 90

Best The Crew Motorfest closed beta control settings for Keyboard

If you prefer a traditional keyboard setup when playing The Crew Motorfest, here are the suggested key configurations:

Keyboard button mapping for The Crew Motorfest (Image via Sportskeeda)

Ground Vehicle:

Accelerate : W

: W Brake/Reverse : S

: S Turn Left : A

: A Turn Right : D

: D Lean Forward/ Trimming : Right Shift

: Right Shift Lean Backward/ Trimming : Left Shift

: Left Shift Handbrake : Spacebar

: Spacebar Gear Up : E

: E Gear Down: Q

Basic:

Back on Track/Rewind : R

: R Nitrous : Left Shift

: Left Shift Horn : H

: H Map : M

: M Main Menu : Esc

: Esc Photo Mode : P

: P Change Camera : V

: V Personal Assistant : C

: C Emote Panel : T

: T Unpin Activity/Plane Drop, and Ultimate : Backspace

: Backspace Fast Fav : F

: F Car Fast Fav : 1

: 1 Air Fast Fav : 2

: 2 Boat Fast Fav: 3

The Crew Motorfest is an upcoming racing video game scheduled to release on September 11, 2023. Gamers can currently participate in the closed beta before its full release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Steam Deck, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and news on The Crew Motorfest.