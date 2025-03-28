The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

The First Berserker Khazan, a souls-like action RPG title, was released on March 27, 2025. You will play as a character who became a Khazan, a distinguished Pelos empire general, after his death. You will embark on a new journey to discover what led to your demise and destroy those who harmed you.

The game features souls-like combat mechanics that work like butter. It's a fantastic game that you can play at 120 FPS on the Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti graphics cards for a super-smooth gameplay experience, so long as you apply the right settings.

This article showcases the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on PCs with RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of The First Berserker: Khazan and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti).

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 3060?

The First Berserker: Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 was originally designed to play games at 1440p. However, since we are targeting 120 FPS gameplay, we are optimizing the game for 1080p resolution. The souls-like combat system feels a lot better when played at 120 FPS.

The settings below will help you achieve 120 FPS gaming at 1080p resolution in RTX 3060 without sacrificing the visuals:

Screen

Screen Mode : Borderless Fullscreen

: Borderless Fullscreen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit : 120

: 120 Brightness : 5

: 5 Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Render Distance : Long

: Long Texture : Max

: Max Post-Processing : Low

: Low Effects : High

: High Vegetation : High

: High Shading : Medium

: Medium Mesh : High

: High Reflections : High

: High Volumetric : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : Medium

: Medium Environmental Interaction : On

: On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Vertical Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) DirectX Version : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Nvidia DLSS : On

: On Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex : On

: On AMD FSR 2 : Off

: Off AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality AMD CACAO : On

: On Intel XeSS : Off

: Off Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 3060 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti has more raw power than the non-Ti model, which allows it to run The First Berserker Khazan at a higher 1440p resolution without sacrificing frame rates. However, this GPU may struggle to hit 120 FPS consistently without the right settings.

Here are all the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan to achieve 120 FPS on RTX 3060 Ti:

Screen

Screen Mode : Borderless Fullscreen

: Borderless Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Frame Rate Limit : 120

: 120 Brightness : 5

: 5 Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Render Distance : Long

: Long Texture : Max

: Max Post-Processing : Low

: Low Effects : High

: High Vegetation : High

: High Shading : Medium

: Medium Mesh : High

: High Reflections : High

: High Volumetric : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : Medium

: Medium Environmental Interaction : On

: On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Vertical Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) DirectX Version : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Nvidia DLSS : On

: On Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality Nvidia Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex : On

: On AMD FSR 2 : Off

: Off AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality AMD CACAO : On

: On Intel XeSS : Off

: Off Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality

The above settings will deliver 120 FPS in The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti. We used a mix of Medium, High, and Max settings to achieve 120 FPS without sacrificing the visual fidelity.

