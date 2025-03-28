  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Mar 28, 2025 12:49 GMT
Picture of The First Berserker Khazan with GIGABYTE RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti
The First Berserker Khazan with GIGABYTE RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti (Image via NEXON || GIGABYTE)

The First Berserker Khazan, released on March 27, 2025, became quite popular among souls-like players. The game amassed almost 20k players within a day of its release on Steam alone. The focus in this game is more on combat, which could benefit from playing at a higher refresh rate like 120Hz. The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti can deliver a 120 FPS gameplay experience as long as you apply the right settings in the game.

Ad

This article provides the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on PCs with RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of The First Berserker: Khazan and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 4060) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4060 Ti).

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 4060?

The First Berserker: Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)
The First Berserker: Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)

The RTX 4060 is Nvidia's best budget GPU as of this writing. It has more than enough performance to play The First Berserker Khazan smoothly, but to achieve 120 FPS at 1080p, you will need to tweak the graphics settings.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here are the graphics settings you must apply on The First Berserker Khazan to achieve 120 FPS on RTX 4060:

Screen

  • Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
  • Frame Rate Limit: 120
  • Brightness: 5
  • Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

  • Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Render Distance: Long
  • Texture: Max
  • Post-Processing: Low
  • Effects: High
  • Vegetation: High
  • Shading: High
  • Mesh: High
  • Reflections: High
  • Volumetric: High
  • Ambient Occlusion: High
  • Anisotropic Filtering: High
  • Environmental Interaction: On
  • Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

  • Vertical Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • DirectX Version: DirectX 12
  • Nvidia DLSS: On
  • Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode: DLAA
  • Nvidia Frame Generation: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex: On
  • AMD FSR 2: Off
  • AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode: Quality
  • AMD CACAO: On
  • Intel XeSS: Off
  • Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality
Ad

Also read: 5 things you need to know before playing The First Berserker: Khazan

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 4060 Ti?

The First Berserker: Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)
The First Berserker: Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti has significantly more raw performance than its non-Ti variant. The higher power allows this GPU to deliver a 120 FPS gameplay experience in The First Berserker Khazan at 1440p resolution if you are willing to apply the following settings:

Ad

Screen

  • Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Frame Rate Limit: 120
  • Brightness: 5
  • Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

  • Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
  • Shadow Quality: High
  • Anti-Aliasing: High
  • Render Distance: Long
  • Texture: Max
  • Post-Processing: Low
  • Effects: High
  • Vegetation: High
  • Shading: Medium
  • Mesh: High
  • Reflections: High
  • Volumetric: High
  • Ambient Occlusion: High
  • Anisotropic Filtering: Medium
  • Environmental Interaction: On
  • Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

  • Vertical Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
  • DirectX Version: DirectX 12
  • Nvidia DLSS: On
  • Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode: Quality
  • Nvidia Frame Generation: Off
  • Nvidia Reflex: On
  • AMD FSR 2: Off
  • AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode: Quality
  • AMD CACAO: On
  • Intel XeSS: Off
  • Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality
Ad

This concludes the list of all the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on PCs with Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. We optimized the game using a mix of Medium, High, and Max settings to achieve 120 FPS.

Also read: Best Beginner tips and tricks in The First Berserker: Khazan

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी