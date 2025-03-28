The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

The First Berserker Khazan, released on March 27, 2025, became quite popular among souls-like players. The game amassed almost 20k players within a day of its release on Steam alone. The focus in this game is more on combat, which could benefit from playing at a higher refresh rate like 120Hz. The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti can deliver a 120 FPS gameplay experience as long as you apply the right settings in the game.
This article provides the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on PCs with RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.
Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of The First Berserker: Khazan and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 4060) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4060 Ti).
What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 4060?
The RTX 4060 is Nvidia's best budget GPU as of this writing. It has more than enough performance to play The First Berserker Khazan smoothly, but to achieve 120 FPS at 1080p, you will need to tweak the graphics settings.
Here are the graphics settings you must apply on The First Berserker Khazan to achieve 120 FPS on RTX 4060:
Screen
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- Frame Rate Limit: 120
- Brightness: 5
- Screen Shake: Off
Graphics Quality
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
- Shadow Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Render Distance: Long
- Texture: Max
- Post-Processing: Low
- Effects: High
- Vegetation: High
- Shading: High
- Mesh: High
- Reflections: High
- Volumetric: High
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Anisotropic Filtering: High
- Environmental Interaction: On
- Motion Blur: Off
Advanced
- Vertical Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Nvidia DLSS: On
- Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode: DLAA
- Nvidia Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On
- AMD FSR 2: Off
- AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode: Quality
- AMD CACAO: On
- Intel XeSS: Off
- Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality
What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 4060 Ti?
The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti has significantly more raw performance than its non-Ti variant. The higher power allows this GPU to deliver a 120 FPS gameplay experience in The First Berserker Khazan at 1440p resolution if you are willing to apply the following settings:
Screen
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- Frame Rate Limit: 120
- Brightness: 5
- Screen Shake: Off
Graphics Quality
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
- Shadow Quality: High
- Anti-Aliasing: High
- Render Distance: Long
- Texture: Max
- Post-Processing: Low
- Effects: High
- Vegetation: High
- Shading: Medium
- Mesh: High
- Reflections: High
- Volumetric: High
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Anisotropic Filtering: Medium
- Environmental Interaction: On
- Motion Blur: Off
Advanced
- Vertical Sync: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)
- DirectX Version: DirectX 12
- Nvidia DLSS: On
- Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode: Quality
- Nvidia Frame Generation: Off
- Nvidia Reflex: On
- AMD FSR 2: Off
- AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode: Quality
- AMD CACAO: On
- Intel XeSS: Off
- Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality
This concludes the list of all the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on PCs with Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. We optimized the game using a mix of Medium, High, and Max settings to achieve 120 FPS.
