The First Berserker Khazan: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

The First Berserker Khazan, released on March 27, 2025, became quite popular among souls-like players. The game amassed almost 20k players within a day of its release on Steam alone. The focus in this game is more on combat, which could benefit from playing at a higher refresh rate like 120Hz. The Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti can deliver a 120 FPS gameplay experience as long as you apply the right settings in the game.

Ad

This article provides the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on PCs with RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the system requirements of The First Berserker: Khazan and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 4060) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4060 Ti).

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 4060?

The First Berserker: Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)

The RTX 4060 is Nvidia's best budget GPU as of this writing. It has more than enough performance to play The First Berserker Khazan smoothly, but to achieve 120 FPS at 1080p, you will need to tweak the graphics settings.

Ad

Trending

Here are the graphics settings you must apply on The First Berserker Khazan to achieve 120 FPS on RTX 4060:

Screen

Screen Mode : Borderless Fullscreen

: Borderless Fullscreen Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit : 120

: 120 Brightness : 5

: 5 Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Render Distance : Long

: Long Texture : Max

: Max Post-Processing : Low

: Low Effects : High

: High Vegetation : High

: High Shading : High

: High Mesh : High

: High Reflections : High

: High Volumetric : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : High

: High Environmental Interaction : On

: On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Vertical Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) DirectX Version : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Nvidia DLSS : On

: On Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode : DLAA

: DLAA Nvidia Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex : On

: On AMD FSR 2 : Off

: Off AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality AMD CACAO : On

: On Intel XeSS : Off

: Off Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality

Ad

Also read: 5 things you need to know before playing The First Berserker: Khazan

What are the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on RTX 4060 Ti?

The First Berserker: Khazan graphics settings page (Image via NEXON)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti has significantly more raw performance than its non-Ti variant. The higher power allows this GPU to deliver a 120 FPS gameplay experience in The First Berserker Khazan at 1440p resolution if you are willing to apply the following settings:

Ad

Screen

Screen Mode : Borderless Fullscreen

: Borderless Fullscreen Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Frame Rate Limit : 120

: 120 Brightness : 5

: 5 Screen Shake: Off

Graphics Quality

Graphics Quality Preset : Custom

: Custom Shadow Quality : High

: High Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Render Distance : Long

: Long Texture : Max

: Max Post-Processing : Low

: Low Effects : High

: High Vegetation : High

: High Shading : Medium

: Medium Mesh : High

: High Reflections : High

: High Volumetric : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Anisotropic Filtering : Medium

: Medium Environmental Interaction : On

: On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Vertical Sync : Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Off (Turn it on if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) DirectX Version : DirectX 12

: DirectX 12 Nvidia DLSS : On

: On Nvidia DLSS Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality Nvidia Frame Generation : Off

: Off Nvidia Reflex : On

: On AMD FSR 2 : Off

: Off AMD FSR 2 Quality Mode : Quality

: Quality AMD CACAO : On

: On Intel XeSS : Off

: Off Intel XeSS Quality Mode: Quality

Ad

This concludes the list of all the best settings for The First Berserker Khazan on PCs with Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. We optimized the game using a mix of Medium, High, and Max settings to achieve 120 FPS.

Also read: Best Beginner tips and tricks in The First Berserker: Khazan

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback