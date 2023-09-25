10 things to keep in mind before buying iPhone 15

The Apple iPhone 15 series is finally here, and the phones are up for sale as well. All the models have also received substantial upgrades, with the introduction of the Type-C port being the biggest upgrade yet. But, if you are planning to buy your first iPhone or are upgrading from a previous generation, you must remember a few things before buying any smartphone from the series.

In this post, we will look at some of the most important hardware and software changes you should consider before buying an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro device. Our comprehensive guide will assist you in anticipating all of the significant changes in this year's iPhones so that you can make an informed choice.

10 important things to note before buying a new iPhone 15

1) It now comes with USB Type-C support

USB Type-C is the ubiquitous charging and data-transfer port that is now found on nearly every modern device, including Apple's iPads and MacBooks.

Apple had been using the lighting port on all their iPhones for the past eleven years but has now switched to the Type C connector for charging and data transmission.

2) Finally, the base iPhone has no notch

Last year, the Dynamic Island debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. It took the place of Apple's iconic notch, which had been utilized since the iPhone X to house the front-facing camera and essential sensors for features like Face ID unlock.

Apple has finally introduced it on the base iPhones as well, and shows all the essential app notifications and reminders.

3) Comes with braided cables

With all the iPhone 15 devices, Apple will also provide braided USB-C cables inside the retail box.

This is expected to provide durability, and with the 15 Pro series, you also get faster USB 3.2 gen speeds for up to 10Gbps data transfer speed.

4) Has new colour options

Apple has introduced five different color options in the base iPhone 15. Because of the frosted glass back, the tech giant chose a considerably more subdued color palette this time around.

The Pro models also have four different color options to choose from, with the Gold option not available this time around.

5) iPhone 15 Pro Max camera upgrades

With the telephoto lens on the iPhone 15 Pro, Apple has provided 3X optical zoom, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The 15 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a 5x Telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length that is stabilized by Apple's new 3D sensor-shift optical image stabilization.

This is a first for any Apple iPhone, and the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus also have 2X optical zoom for better portrait shots.

6) Changes in overall design

The 15 Pro and Pro Max have a similar boxy design, but there are some new changes. There is a Titanium frame on these phones, which is much lighter than the previously used stainless steel frames. It also has contoured edges on all sides to provide a better grip.

7) Higher starting price

The Pro Max variant, unlike the iPhone 14 Pro Max, is now available at a starting price of $1199. This is higher than the starting price of the previous generation phone because of the bump in base storage. Apple now provides 256GB as base storage for the 15 Pro Max.

8) New Action button

The 15 Pro's Action Button replaces the silent toggle button and is situated above the volume buttons on the device's left side. It is specifically made to launch a specific app or assign actions such as opening the camera app or turning on the flashlight. You must touch and hold the button to activate these functions.

9) 48MP camera sensor on base iPhone 15 as well

Like last year's Apple iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple has finally introduced the 48MP camera sensor on the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. This is a significant improvement over the 12MP sensor used in non-Pro iPhones last year, as you can now click high-resolution photos with the latest non-pro versions.

10) Similar charging speeds

Although Apple has finally introduced the USB Type C-port on all smartphones in the series, we still get similar 20W wired charging speeds. The max wireless charging speed is also capped at 15W, with an Apple-certified MagSafe charger.

