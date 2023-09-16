10 best USB-C accessories for iPhone 15

The new iPhone 15s are now available for pre-order. Apple has finally ditched the old Lightning standard for a USB Type-C port. This update opens up a ton of possibilities for the new smartphones, making them compatible with hundreds of thousands of gadgets launched using this standardized port.

However, do note that the base model and the iPhone 15 Plus only have a USB Gen 2 port, which is much slower than the current industry standard, USB 3.0. You'll have to adjust your purchases accordingly.

This article lists the best and most popular USB-C accessories you need to get for the iPhone 15. We will include everything, from cheap $10 gadgets to some of the most expensive ones in the market.

Multiple USB-C accessories are available for the iPhone 15

1) AINOPE USB-C cable with fast charging ($9.99)

These all-in-one USB-C cables are a necessity (Image via Amazon)

One of these all-in-one USB-C cables is a must if you are getting into the world of mutually compatible connectors. The cable is compatible with any USB-powered device you might own, making it a signature recommendation for the new iPhone 15 with USB-C.

AINOPE's USB-C cable is a highly recommended gadget in this list because it packs a high-quality braided connector, a 90-degree USB-C head for better access, and an affordable $10 price tag. If you are getting the new iPhone, this cable is a must-buy accessory for the new cable standard.

2) SanDisk 1 TB extreme portable external SSD ($79)

The new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max support external SSDs and direct recordings to the storage device. Unfortunately, this feature is unavailable on the base model and Plus variant, which are locked to USB Gen 2. However, if you are opting for the $1000+ flagships, an external SSD is a top recommendation.

SanDisk makes some of the most reliable storage drives on the market. This makes their 1 TB extreme portable external SSD a top suggestion in this segment. This drive will also work with your laptops and other PCs, making it a versatile choice for your setup.

3) Anker New Nylon USB-C to USB-C cable ($9.99)

You will inevitably need spare USB-C to USB-C cables if you are getting into the connector standard with the iPhone 15. Third-party cables from reputed brands bring several improvements over what the Apple version can do. For instance, the Anker New Nylon cables feature durable connectors and up to 100W power delivery, which is even enough for a MacBook. Furthermore, the cable is 10 feet long and braided.

The USB Gen 2 version of the cable is currently selling for $9.99, with the high-speed version going for $19.99. Anker also sells a 240W PD variant for $17.99. However, the PD variant is not braided and has transfer speeds of only up to 480 MB/s.

4) Apple USB-C Digital AV multiport adapter ($64.99)

The Apple USB-C Digital AV multiport adapter allows you to extend the USB-C port to pair another Type-C gadget, an HDMI monitor port, a Type-A port for flash drives, and other accessories. This gadget can come in handy, especially if you own a MacBook, allowing you to make the most out of the multiport adapter.

Currently, this accessory is selling for $64.99, making it one of the costlier adapters on this list. You can also opt for cheaper third-party alternatives that deliver the same or more functionality.

5) SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive ($20.99 for 256 GB)

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive is one of the most important gadgets you need while rocking a smartphone with USB-C connectivity. This drive features a USB-C and a Type-A connector, eliminating the need for annoying and unreliable OTG cables that are always nowhere to be found when you need them the most.

Moreover, this device will also help you quickly transfer files between your PC and iPhone 15, thereby adding to the overall convenience. The 256 GB version from SanDisk is currently selling for $20.99. Lower capacities are available for cheaper, with the 32 GB variant selling for as low as $7.50.

6) Anker PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh portable charger ($79.99)

Although MagSafe is great, there is nothing quite like the versatility and high capacities of USB-C power banks. Anker is one of the most popular brands in this respect, known for their high-quality and durable power banks. The PowerCore+ 26,800 mAh charger bundle is a leading name in the segment.

This bundle comes with a power bank, a USB-C cable, and a charging brick. It is an all-in-one bundle for charging all Type-C powered devices, including laptops, iPhone 15s, and others. The power bank features 45W PD, with the power brick going up to 60W. However, the device is fairly expensive and will set you back by $79.99.

7) Nekteck 60W GaN charger with USB-C to USB-C cable ($29.99)

Gallium Nitride (GaN) chargers will be your best friend if you want a compact charging brick. The Nekteck charger goes up to 60W and supports PD 3.0 fast charging support. It also bundles a USB-C cable in the box, meaning you won't have to spend a single dime more on charging gear.

The Nekteck GaN charger can be your one-stop solution for iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks. Currently, Amazon is selling the charger at a 10% discount on its $30 launch price tag. Grab it quick if you opt for any of the new iPhone 15s.

8) Logitech G333 USB-C earbuds ($49.99)

The USB-C port on the new iPhone 15 also supports audio. While Apple is already working on new USB-C wired earbuds, they don't have the best audio quality. Hence, opting for a slightly costlier third-party alternative can be worthwhile.

The Logitech G333 USB-C earbuds can be an option worth considering in this segment. They were originally launched as gaming earbuds but are good for general purposes and music as well. At $49.99, they are a solid run for the money.

9) Skullcandy Set USB-C earbuds ($29.99)

The Skullcandy Set USB-C earbuds are a cheaper alternative to the Logitech G333 listed above. These earbuds pair decent audio quality and a microphone in a much more affordable package. It is also a good alternative to the Apple wired earbuds that will likely sell for a similar price.

Note that the pricing of the Skullcandy earphones varies greatly, depending on the variant you opt for. The grey/crimson variant is the costliest, coming in at $29.99. In contrast, the black option sells for half this price, at just $15.99. However, the manufacturer has discounted the latter and might run out of stock soon.

10) AINOPE USB-C car charger 67.5W ($14.99)

A USB-C car charger is also a necessary gadget you need to have to utilize the new iPhone 15 to the fullest. A fast charger in your car will help you fill up your phone on the way to work. It adds extra convenience and flexibility by helping your phone not die on a long ride.

Multiple companies have launched USB car chargers. However, the AINOPE variant is a solid fast charging option on a budget. It goes up to 67.5W and will work with any Type-C gadget you own. For $14.99, this is an absolute steal.