Threads character limit: Is there any word limit like Twitter?

With Meta’s Threads finally going global today, there are many in the community who are dubbing it as one of Twitter’s biggest competitors. While it is not a standalone app and is an Instagram extension, Threads is very Twitter-esque in the sense that it is by definition a text-based conversation app. This unsurprisingly has made many users compare it to Twitter and be curious about some features that the two platforms might have in common.

One of the most popular questions is around character limits and if this too, like Twitter, will restrict the number of words that you can use per post. The answer to this is yes, and indeed, the app will not let you exceed a certain number of characters and images per post.

What is the character limit on Threads?

When using Threads, you cannot exceed a 500-character limit per post. The feature is a lot like the one on Twitter, and you will be required to restrict yourself within that limit to make a post.

If you need to convey more, you can always start a thread on Twitter, thereby making Meta’s new app a very text-based conversation.

What are the photo and video limitations on Threads?

When it comes to photos and images, you cannot upload more than 10 per post. Videos, on the other hand, cannot exceed more than five minutes, or you will not be able to post them on your profile.

The platform is yet to provide the feature to upload GIFs to posts, however, that is something that Meta will be looking to introduce in future updates.

What other Twitter-like features are available on Meta's new app?

When it comes to some of its other Twitter-like features, Threads will allow you to decide who can comment on your posts and who cannot. It will also let you block and report users while restricting some of the other profiles that can interact with you.

Additionally, profiles that are already blocked by you on Instagram will automatically be blocked on this platform as well, making it a great quality-of-life feature. Meta has confirmed too that the platform will be made compatible with ActivityPub as well in one of its upcoming updates.

You can also get your account verified. However, if you are already verified on Instagram, you can save the trouble of going through the verifying process, as you will automatically be verified here as well.

