Top 5 GPUs for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be released on June 21, 2024, and fans are excited. It expands upon the story of Elden Ring and takes players to a new place called Land of Shadow, which the Erdtree obscures. While PC gamers will finally get the story expansion they have been waiting for, which graphics card would they need to buy to play the new DLC seamlessly?
This article presents the five best GPUs needed to play the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC smoothly. Each video card on this list targets different resolutions, including 1080p, 1440p, and 4K.
Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree system requirements
The game doesn't have high GPU requirements. Here's the full system requirements list for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree:
As can be seen, even an old Nvidia GTA 1060 will play this game at 1080p smoothly, but with low graphical settings. However, if you want to crank it up to maximum settings at 1440p or 4K, you will need a more powerful graphics card than the ones shown in this system requirements list. The list above is only for 1080p gaming.
Below is the list of the five best GPUs to play this game at a higher resolution.
Best GPUs to run Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
1) AMD RX 7900 GRE
Price: $499.99
The AMD RX 7900 GRE is among the best GPUs to run Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree at 4K resolution with high graphical settings. It costs under $500, which gives it a great value. It can also play other games at 4K resolution with decent framerates.
Since it has 80 ray tracing cores, you can turn on ray tracing in the game without a significant drop in performance. Gaming benchmarks reveal that the AMD RX 7900 GRE is even faster than the RTX 4070 Super, which costs $80 more.
Pros
- Is a great video card for 4K gaming
- Has 16 GB VRAM, the highest on this list.
- Has decent ray-tracing performance.
Cons
- Cannot run ray-tracing overdrive mode smoothly in games like Cyberpunk 2077.
2) RTX 4060 Ti
Price: $364
The RTX 4060 Ti is a powerful mid-range GPU that can support Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree at 1440p resolution with high graphical settings. This graphics card has great rasterization and ray-tracing performance. The RTX cards are known for their ray tracing performance, and this video card is no different.
It has DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation, which will boost FPS in supported games. The price has also come down since its launch, providing decent value for money.
Pros
- Is an excellent 1440p gaming card.
- Ray-tracing performance is quite good.
- Can easily play this game at 1440p with high graphics settings.
Cons
- The 8GB VRAM capacity with slower bandwidth hurts its performance in emulators.
3) AMD RX 7600
Price: $249
If you are on a budget but still want to play Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree at 1440p smoothly, the AMD RX 7600 is the GPU to buy. It can comfortably deliver 60 FPS at medium graphical settings at that resolution, which is amazing.
But if you drop the resolution to 1080p, you can play Elden Ring at the maximum settings while still delivering 60 FPS. Under $250, this is the best graphics card to buy.
Pros
- Can run the most graphically demanding games at 1080p.
- Can play Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree at 1440p medium settings.
- Provides great value for the price it asks for.
Cons
- Ray-tracing performance is not comparable to similarly priced Nvidia GPUs.
4) Intel Arc A750
Price: $199
The Intel Arc A750's price-to-performance ratio is the best on this list. It can easily play Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree at 1080p resolution with high settings and even at 1440p with medium settings while still delivering a solid 60 FPS.
Its ray-tracing performance is on the same level as RTX GPUs, which is exceptionally good considering the price. This Intel video card has its upscaling technology called XESS, which is supported in many games.
Pros
- Is a great graphics card for both 1080p and 1440p gaming.
- Has its own XESS upscaling technology.
- Can comfortably play Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree at 60 FPS.
Cons
- Driver stability is its biggest con.
5) Nvidia RTX 3050 6GB
Price: $167
The RTX 3050 6GB is one of the cheapest GPUs on this list. It can play Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree at 1080p with high settings while delivering close to 60 FPS. However, the FPS may occasionally dip to the lower 50s in graphically intensive scenes.
It can also run many other games at 1080p, but you may need to occasionally lower the graphics settings to achieve a smooth 60 FPS. Some older games can even be played at 4K on the RTX 3050 if you are willing to turn on DLSS and lower the graphics settings.
Pros
- Is a decent 1080p video card.
- Can play Elden Ring smoothly.
- Has support for both DLSS and ray tracing.
Cons
- Its 6GB VRAM may cause VRAM issues in some games.
These are the five best GPUs to play Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Some graphics cards on this list will allow you to play this game at 4K, while others can only do 1440p or 1080 gaming. If you want a good value on a budget, I would suggest the AMD RX 7600.
Check out our other articles at Sportskeeda: