Turtle Beach Stealth 700 gaming headphones available at lowest price on Easter deals 2025

The Easter Deals 2025 have arrived, giving gamers a great opportunity to upgrade their gear. As such, Target is offering a discount on the Stealth 700 gaming headphones by Turtle Beach. The device usually costs $199.99, and can currently be purchased for $169.99, saving you $30. The headphones have 85 reviews on the website, with an average rating of 4.4 stars.

Read on for more details on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 gaming headphones, available at the lowest price as part of Easter deals 2025.

Key features of Turtle Beach Stealth 700 gaming headphones from Easter Deals 2025

Stealth 700 can be purchased at a discounted price (Image via Turtle Beach)

Here are some key features of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 gaming headphone:

Audio: The headphones have 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers, allowing for boosted bass and clear low notes. Users can also control the relative volume of voice chat and in-game sounds.

The headphones have 60mm Eclipse Dual Drivers, allowing for boosted bass and clear low notes. Users can also control the relative volume of voice chat and in-game sounds. Mic: The device has a flipable mic attached. To turn the mic on, users just have to flip the mic forward. The headphones also play a subtle sound when the mic is activated. Users can also regulate the amount of volume they want to output via the mic.

The device has a flipable mic attached. To turn the mic on, users just have to flip the mic forward. The headphones also play a subtle sound when the mic is activated. Users can also regulate the amount of volume they want to output via the mic. Battery Life: The device boasts an 80-hour battery life, perfect for multiple long gaming sessions. It also has the Quick Charge feature.

The device boasts an 80-hour battery life, perfect for multiple long gaming sessions. It also has the Quick Charge feature. Cross-Play: The Cross-Play allows users to switch between connected devices by touching a button. This feature can be useful for those who use multiple devices at once.

The Cross-Play allows users to switch between connected devices by touching a button. This feature can be useful for those who use multiple devices at once. Connectivity: The device comes with two CrossPlay USB Wireless Transmitters. One transmitter is only connectable to Xbox, while the other can be connected to PC, PS5, and PS4.

Some specifications of this device are listed below:

Audio 60mm Eclipse™ dual drivers Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz Microphone Flip-to-mute microphone Connectivity 2.4GHz low-latency wireless (via dual USB-A dongles), and Bluetooth 5.2 Battery Up to 80 hours battery life and Quick charge via USB-C Compatibility PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One & Series X, PC (Windows 10+), Nintendo Switch (USB mode), and Mobile (Bluetooth)

Should you buy Turtle Beach Stealth 700 gaming headphones from Easter deals 2025?

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 can be a great option for gamers who want comfortable headphones with clear audio and heavy bass. The flip-to-mute mic will also often save the hassle of manually turning off the mic. That said, the device lacks an audio jack and could be a bit too bulky for some users.

Therefore, the device can be a good pick if you want reliable and comfortable headphones loaded with features and do not mind the bulky design. You can buy the Stealth 700 gaming headphones from Easter deals 2025 here.

