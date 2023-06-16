ViewSonic VP2768A review: An imperfect but affordable deal for professionals

The ViewSonic VP2768A is built with video creators and professionals in mind. At first glance, it is a 27" 1440p display with Pantone validation that easily ranks it among the most color-accurate displays money can buy. In addition, the monitor also boasts nice-to-haves like USB-C charging, an Ethernet port, a robust and heavy-duty stand, and many more.

Generally, monitors curated for professional use are priced heftily thanks to the technology behind each panel. However, the VP2768A is on the other end of the spectrum with a much more affordable $400 price tag. This makes it an exciting choice for hobbyist video professionals who don't want to dump a thousand dollars on their first editing rig.

ViewSonic was kind enough to send over their VP2768A monitor for us to check. This article will review every nook and cranny of the display and determine whether it's worth the cash.

What are the features of the ViewSonic VP2768A?

Pre-delivery

The ViewSonic ColorPro VP2768A monitor (Image via ViewSonic)

The ViewSonic VP2768A is built from the ground up for professional workloads. It is factory calibrated to deliver the best-in-class colors to help create content. The company claims it spends more than four times the time calibrating its monitors than the competition. Thus, this monitor should deliver much better color accuracy straight out of the box.

The monitor features some other features, too, like multiple connectivity ports, including RJ45 and a USB Type-C with 90W power delivery. This helps minimize cable clutter. The VP2768A also offers daisy-chaining functionality to help gamers connect two or more monitors to enhance productivity.

ViewSonic VP2768A Display size 27 inch Panel type IPS Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 (16:9) Contrast ratio 1000:1 Brightness 350 cd/m² Color space support 8-bit Response time 5 ms Refresh rate 60 Hz Color gamut Adobe RGB: 84% size / 78% coverage (Typ) DCI-P3: 83% size / 83% coverage (Typ) EBU: 112% size / 98% coverage (Typ) REC709: 113% size / 100% coverage (Typ) SMPTE-C: 122% size / 100% coverage (Typ) NTSC: 80% size (Typ) sRGB: 113% size / 100% coverage (Typ) Surface treatment Anti-Glare, Hard Coating Connectors USB 3.2 Type A Down Stream: 2 USB 3.2 Type B Up Stream: 1 USB 3.2 Type C Up Stream; DisplayPort Alt mode: 1 3.5mm Audio Out: 1 HDMI 1.4: 2 DisplayPort: 1 DisplayPort Out: 1 Power in: 3-pin Socket (IEC C14 / CEE22) Ethernet LAN (RJ45): 1 Wall mount VESA Compatible: 100 x 100 mm Ergonomics Height Adjust (mm): 130 Swivel: 120º Tilt (Forward/Back): -5º / 21º Pivot (Right/Left): 90º / 90º Weight 7 kg Price $379

The advertised color space covers 113% of sRGB, 84% of Adobe RGB, and 83% of the DCI-P3 gamut. These specs aren't the best in the market, but they'll do the job for most beginners and intermediate professionals.

Unboxing

The packaging of the ViewSonic VP2768A (Image via Sportskeeda)

The unboxing experience of the ViewSonic VP2768A is rather bland. In addition, our unit came in a batted-up box that, indeed, has seen better days. We get all the accessories, paperwork, and cables in a separate card box tray.

In the chamber below, we got the panel and the monitor. The arm came pre-attached to the panel, which will help users save some time in the setup process.

Connectivity

The connectivity options on the ViewSonic monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ViewSonic VP2768A comes with a massive rear I/O setup. A look at all the connectors is as follows:

2x USB 3.2 Type A Down Stream 1x USB 3.2 Type B Up Stream 1x USB 3.2 Type C Up Stream; DisplayPort Alt mode 1x 3.5mm Audio Out 2x HDMI 1.4 1x DisplayPort 1x DisplayPort Out Power in: 3-pin Socket (IEC C14 / CEE22) 1x Ethernet LAN (RJ45)

The in-built Ethernet port will help users tidy up their rig. In addition, the DisplayPort Out can be used to daisy chain another monitor without the risk of running short on cable length. In addition, users also get dual HDMI ports and support for power delivery and display output via Type-C.

Overall, ViewSonic has put a lot of work behind the rear I/O of this monitor and its plush in terms of overall usability.

Build Quality

The ColorPro VP2768A is built very well (Image via Sportskeeda)

The monitor is constructed well. The panel has no flexing, and the overall quality can be compared with the ViewSonic XG2431 we reviewed previously.

Apart from the panel, the monitor stand deserves some props. It is made out of metal and is built like a tank. The base of the stand, however, features some glossy parts. Our unit came with a scruffed-up base, which might be how the stand might look after a few months of heavy usage.

The monitor can be rotated 90 degrees (Image via Sportskeeda)

The stand, however, is filled to the brim with features. Users can change the monitor's orientation from vertical to horizontal with a single flick, the display can swivel up to 20°, and it is rotatable. Overall, ViewSonic did a great job with the stand, and they deserve some brownie points.

Display features and quality

The display of the ViewSonic VP2768A (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ViewSonic VP2768A comes with an IPS LCD panel. It's 2,560 x 1,440, a step below what most professional-grade monitors come with. In addition, the display comes with no certification for HDR standards. However, what it features is astounding color accuracy. The display is factory calibrated and validated by Pantone, experts in color reproduction.

Editing videos on the ViewSonic VP2768A is a treat (Image via Sportskeeda)

The display is excellent for working with the sRGB color format, which is plenty, given its target audience. The company promises excellent color reproduction capabilities with this display with an ultra-low probability of errors. The color calibration report indicates a Delta E of 1.19 in the Rec. 709 color gamut and 1.17 in the sRGB color gamut.

Do note that the monitor is generally targeted for working in sRGB, Rec. 709, and EBU standards, with limited support in the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB standards. Thus, the panel is generally not designed to appeal to most hardcore professionals who want an all-in-one tool for handling all forms of photos and videos.

The monitor is very color-accurate (Image via Sportskeeda)

The monitor's limited pixel density does get in the way while working with text-heavy workloads, as we found in our testing. Backlight bleeding can also get pretty disturbing while working with especially dark content.

On-Screen Display Controls

The on-screen display menu of the ColorPro VP2768A (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ViewSonic VP2768A packs a similar on-screen display control layout as the XG2431 we reviewed previously. It has six buttons, one of which is a power button, and the remaining is for OSD control.

The OSD control buttons of the monitor (Image via Sportskeeda)

The OSD isn't as well-done as the XG2431. This is mainly because most professional-grade users won't need many customization options. The best part about this panel is that the OSD automatically rotates horizontally to vertically, depending on the monitor's orientation.

Audio solution

Since the ViewSonic VP2768A is a professional-grade monitor, it has no built-in speakers or microphone, unlike the BenQ Mobiuz EX2710U we recently reviewed. This makes sense because most pros opt for studio monitoring headsets or better solutions instead of the low-quality speakers built into most monitors.

Regarding the onboard audio solution, users get a 3.5mm audio jack with the VP2768A, and that's all.

Should you buy the ViewSonic VP2768A?

The ViewSonic VP2768A is a great monitor for beginners (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ViewSonic VP2768A isn't for everyone. It doesn't pack all the features a hardcore professional would want from a studio-grade display. Instead, a competitive price of $379 appeals to beginners and intermediates looking to get started with monitors with excellent color accuracy.

Do note that if you won't be working with sRGB or Rec. 709 footage, this monitor will give you a hard time. In addition, the panel is 1440p and not 4K. But, the ViewSonic VP2768A costs a fraction of what 4K Pantone-validated monitors with support for all color gamuts are priced at.

Therefore, if you believe you can live with the compromises, go for this monitor. Else, look at something higher-end.

Conclusion

The ViewSonic ColorPro VP268A is a decent monitor for professionals (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product: ViewSonic VP2768A 27" Pantone-approved monitor

Screen size: 27"

Resolution: QHD (2,560 x 1,440)

Connectors: 2x HDMI 1.4, 1x DP, 1x DP out, 2x USB 3.2 Type A down stream, 1x USB 3.2 Type B up stream, 1x USB 3.2 Type C Up Stream, 1x Ethernet LAN

