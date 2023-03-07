Vivo X90 Pro+ and iQOO 11 Pro introduce new ultrasonic fingerprint sensor: How this tech will revolutionize security in smartphones

The Vivo X90 Pro+ and the iQOO 11 Pro are the highest-end flagships in the newly announced lineups from the Chinese tech giant. The devices come with an industry-first 3D Sonic Max fingerprint sensor developed by Qualcomm.

This is a massive step forward in terms of security measures and ease of use. Besides being fast, the device supports features like dual fingerprint unlocks and a huge sensor area. This makes the X90 Pro+ and the iQOO 11 Pro one of the most lucrative devices on the market.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ has been launched with an eye-watering €1,030 price tag. This, however, makes it cheaper than the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Despite the tight price margin, the Vivo flagship has a lot to offer.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ and iQOO 11 Pro's 3D Sonic fingerprint scanning is a massive step forward in technology

Fingerprint scanning is not the most reliable security measure found on smartphones. Thus, security-first companies like Apple have abolished the feature from their devices. Instead, it uses a more robust 3D face scanning feature incorporating depth perception and facial features to identify the owner.

However, the new technology showcased by the Chinese smartphone giant with the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the iQOO 11 Pro might shift the tides for the technology and its integration. But how does it work?

How does the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max, the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner tech, work?

It is worth noting that ultrasonic fingerprint scanning was developed by Qualcomm, the same company that designed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that powers the Xiaomi 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup. The 3D Sonic Sensor is nothing new, as it's been around for years.

However, the new Vivo devices, namely the X90 Pro+ and the iQOO 11 Pro, house the 3D Sonic Sensor Max, which is the next step in the technology. This sensor employs a much larger sensor that allows for more versatile functioning. The device was announced in 2019, and the first commercially available smartphones to employ them are now rolling out.

The chip maker calls this security measure the 3D Sonic, a name that attributes to its use of ultrasonic sound waves instead of light — which traditional fingerprint sensors use — to map the 3D surface of the finger being used to unlock the smartphone.

This allows for incredible operating speeds for the new phone unlocker. This technology also employs a thinner 0.2mm sensor and can perform more reliably. According to the official Qualcomm website, the company is the first to bring this tech to mobile devices.

Qualcomm has built-in anti-spoofing technology with the 3D Sonic Sensor that the Vivo X90 Pro+ uses. This means that a photograph or fake mold of a finger will not be able to unlock the device. Since it relies on sound waves, the technology can be used across various weather conditions without sacrificing speed.

The most innovative use of this tech is its integration into flexible OLED displays - generally used in rolling or folding phones.

The 3D Sonic Max integration into the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the iQOO 11 Pro mark the beginning of an industry-wide shift to this new and more robust tech. Users can enjoy a much faster device unlock with extra layers of security that help improve the experience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

