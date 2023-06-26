"We want to create games as exciting as Call of Duty in India": Union Minister on banning PUBG and new gaming laws in the country

India is on the verge of introducing new gaming laws to censor the content promoted by most video games and other online content. However, recently, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, the minister of state for skill development, entrepreneurship, electronics, and information technology, took to the internet to discuss what these gaming laws are about and how they will be implemented.

The new laws that will be introduced in the country serve two primary purposes, as the minister testified on a podcast with leading Indian motivational speaker Ranveer Allahbadia. The first is to keep Indians and their data safe on the internet. The other motive is to promote the development of games made by Indians that reflect the country's history and culture.

The union government previously notified that it plans to ban games involving elements of betting and wagering with real-money aspects. This has created a stir among the gaming community in the nation.

What did the union minister have to say about the new gaming laws being enacted in the country?

Rajeev Chandrashekhar says that all decisions taken by the country regarding banning certain apps and video games and putting restrictions on many more are to safeguard the interest and rights of Indian citizens. In the TRS podcast with Allabadia, he said the following is the main driving force for all of these actions:

"Our duty to all of you is to keep the internet safe.

When questioned about intervening in games and gaming apps, Rajeev acknowledged that youngsters consider them a crude part of their life and lifestyle. He commented that the bans and restrictions on games like PUBG Mobile had no ulterior political motive and were purely to safeguard the citizens' interests.

"Gaming is part of the lifestyle of younger Indians, youngsters all over the world; and we don't want to play the old grumpy uncle or grandfather and come in the way."

The minister also commented that many online games are unsafe for young girls who want to play them. Thus, he commented that the government "will do [their] bit and intervene" to remove such issues from the games.

Further, when questioned about the new gaming laws that will be implemented soon, the minister said they would help Indian games grow.

"We are creating a framework so that Indian games can grow."

The minister wants Indians to develop experiences as engaging as Call of Duty without relying on foreign game developers. He is confident that within the next few years, the Indian game dev scene will grow significantly thanks to these new laws and regulations.

"The Prime Minister and I want that in the next few years there are more Indian games that gamify Indian stories and scenarios. I am very confident that over the next three to four years, there will be multi-billion dollar gaming entrepreneurs and startups that come out of India."

In the podcast with Allahbadia, Chandrasekhar explicitly said that he has talked with multiple countries across the globe and taken their interpretations on these emerging issues before deciding on the gaming laws. He also said that the government is working closely with gamers of all ages and demographics to ensure the new laws create a more positive environment for everybody.

Overall, the Indian government is taking active steps with the new gaming laws to make the web a safer and smoother experience for gamers based in the country. So far, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has cited the vast population as one of the main reasons they have to take action faster than other countries.

Poll : 0 votes