What is ChatGPT Plus? Features, prices, and more explained

ChatGPT is going live with a subscription plan called ChatGPT Plus. OpenAI recently confirmed the launch of ChatGPT Plus to make the chatbot more available to people in general. The free version will remain open to users, while the Plus subscription will cater to users with additional features.

The Plus package is similar to the initial ChatGPT Pro plan but at lower rates and is presently accessible only in the US.

OpenAI @OpenAI We are piloting ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that offers faster response times and reliability during peak hours. And of course, the free tier of ChatGPT is still available. openai.com/blog/chatgpt-p… We are piloting ChatGPT Plus, a subscription plan that offers faster response times and reliability during peak hours. And of course, the free tier of ChatGPT is still available. openai.com/blog/chatgpt-p…

OpenAI is moving forward with several AI writing tool changes based on ChatGPT users' feedback. They have also revealed their intentions of including a content flagging tool that will be able to detect if the source is an AI or not. It's still in its early stages of testing and will be fully efficient after further developments, allowing it to reduce the misuse of chatbots.

Here is what we know about the new subscription plan and how to apply for the waitlist form.

ChatGPT Plus: Features, price, and more

Features

The subscription plan is set to introduce more benefits over the free version. Here are some of the features for ChatGPT Plus subscription holders:

1) Priority access: ChatGPT Plus users will have high-priority access to its features even during heavy server traffic. Subscription holders will always be able to use the chatbot without interruptions. This ensures that there will be fewer blackout windows and other errors while interacting with the chatbot.

2) Faster response time: The free version often takes time to compile commands and produce results. Moreover, further customizations take additional time to provide a satisfactory outcome.

Plus subscription users will enjoy faster output generation with each text prompt compared to the free version. This lets them take advantage of the chatbot more efficiently to match the pace of their demands.

3) Early access: The Plus subscription holders will also get early access to all the upcoming features of ChatGPT. Some of these are similar to the leaked features of ChatGPT Pro. Presumably, Plus users may also test ChatGPT's future updates and features before they are rolled out to free users.

Prices

The ChatGPT Plus subscription is priced at $20 monthly. Even if OpenAI continues with the free version, they will need to monetize the platform to keep up with the running costs.

For many users, the initial pricing of $42 for ChatGPT Pro (the initial name for the Plus subscription) was a reason to seek alternatives to this popular chatbot. However, the Plus plan's newer rate is a budget-friendly option.

How to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus?

OpenAI will begin piloting its ChatGPT Plus subscription plan soon. Presently, the service is only available to US customers and will be accessible to the rest of the world in the upcoming months. Interested users can apply for the plan by filling out their waitlist form.

1) Go to ChatGPT and click on the "Updates & FAQ" option from the sidebar.

2) Click on "ChatGPT Plus Access."

3) Follow the on-screen instructions to get the waitlist form.

You can also access the link to the waitlist form provided on the official website of OpenAI:

1) Visit the official OpenAI site and scroll down to find "ChatGPT."

2) Click on "Blog" to bring up the latest announcements by OpenAI.

3) Here, you will find the introductory blog on the ChatGPT Plus program. Click on it to visit the post.

4) A waitlist form will be linked within the post that you can read through and fill out.

Submitting the waitlist form puts you in the running to access the Plus subscription. You may be notified by OpenAI when the product launches, along with the updated price structure and terms of use.

OpenAI is encouraging more users to join ChatGPT with their Plus subscription program. They have also announced plans to launch a ChatGPT API waiting list. For now, not much information has been revealed, but it can be speculated that we should know more by around mid-2023. The API launch will potentially make the AI writing tool much more accessible to users worldwide.

