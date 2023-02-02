ChatGPT "Too Many Requests in 1 Hour" Error (2023): How to fix, possible reasons, solutions, and more

ChatGPT is OpenAI's chatbot that has recently risen in popularity for its ability to give fairly reliable AI-generated responses to any questions you might have. However, like all new technology, it is not flawless and users have run into many issues such as network errors and incorrect answers.

One of the most frustrating issues you might encounter with the service is the "Too Many Requests in 1 Hour" error. Since the answers the bot gives are quite interesting, you might get carried away and ask one too many questions, but there is no need to worry as there are a few ways to get around the issue.

How to get around the "Too Many Requests in 1 Hour" error in OpenAI's ChatGPT

OpenAI has built the ChatGPT chatbot based on the company's family of large language models called GPT-3.5. What enhances the user's experience are the reinforcement and supervised machine-learning techniques it deploys.

The application has gained massive popularity since its release in November 2022. This is due to the ease of use and access that laypersons have to artificial intelligence and machine learning.

You can ask the chatbot to do almost anything under the sun and it would come up with an answer. The query could pertain to writing a poem or a piece of Python code.

Be mindful of the number of questions you ask in an hour as there is a limit, and crossing it will show you this error.

Steps to fix the error on ChatGPT

Before getting into the solutions, make sure to check whether it is a problem at your end or an issue with the server itself. You will be able to find the server status at https://status.openai.com. If the bar is red or orange, something is wrong on their end and you will have to wait for things to be fixed.

A green bar over there means everything is fine on their end and you will have to look for the solutions yourself. You can fix the "Too Many Requests in 1 Hour" error in many ways. While some of them are fairly simple, others might seem a little complex. You can try the workarounds listed below.

1) Wait for a reset

OpenAI's chatbot can only handle so many queries from a singular user within a given amount of time, so as to manage traffic and not overload the servers. The easiest thing to do would be to wait until your timer resets, following which you will be able to send queries again.

You should pace yourself out when sending queries and keep them as simple as possible on ChatGPT as that will make sure the chatbot is not overburdened and gives you precise and reliable answers. This way, you will also not run into the problem of getting timed out.

2) You can start a new chat

If the issue persists after you have waited for some time, then it might be a good idea to start a new chat. You can start a new chat by going to https://chat.openai.com/chat and clicking New Chat. This button will be part of the menu on the left side.

Alternatively, if you are in the middle of a thread inside ChatGPT's chat window, simply refresh the page and click on New Chat.

3) Log out and clean browser cache before logging in again

If your browser is overflowing with cache and stored cookies, ChatGPT might start malfunctioning. Often logging out and logging in, solves the problem. If it doesn't log out and head to your browser's settings to clear cache. Logging in after doing this should let the chatbot function properly.

4) Change your browser

If deleting cache doesn't work, then you can try switching browsers. For example, if you are using Chrome, then log out from ChatGPT on Chrome and log in from some other browser. You can consider trying Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Brave or Safari.

5) Create a new account

If you have tried all the above methods and none of them have worked for you, your best bet will be to create a new account. Make sure to use a different email ID from the last account, and this should solve any Too Many Requests issue.

ChatGPT is known for providing reliable information, but since it is a machine after all, it can make mistakes. If you are using the answers from there for professional or educational purposes, it is suggested that you verify the information with a human expert on the matter before using it.

