When did the PS5 come out? Prices, editions, and more

The PS5 is the latest ninth-generation iteration of Sony's long-running home video game consoles lineup. It brings cutting-edge technologies like ray tracing and enough horsepower to render games at 4K without breaking a sweat. It is almost two and a half years old, so it's time to look back into all the different variants and editions we have gotten so far and their prices.

The PlayStation 5 was launched on November 12, 2020, and is competing against the Nintendo Switch (2017) and the Xbox Series X (2020) and Series S (2020) consoles. All of these machines make gaming beyond FHD a reality. In addition, the internet is built to its core, which helps in multiplayer experiences like never before.

The PS5 is one of the most popular gaming machines in the market. Sony has already shipped over 35 million units, ranking it among the best-selling consoles ever released.

What are the current prices of the PS5?

The PlayStation 5 was initially launched for $499. A cheaper Digital Edition was launched for $399. However, following the pandemic and inflation, some markets have hiked prices in recent months. Those in the United States can still pick the Sony gaming console for its launch MSRP. Major online retailers like Amazon and Newegg are actively stocking the Disc edition for $499.

The Digital Edition, however, is no longer available at the MSRP at some retailers like Amazon and Newegg. Only Walmart has the console in stock for $399.

What are the different editions of the PS5?

The Sony console was originally launched with two editions: Disc ($499) and Digital ($399). The former had a Blu-Ray drive, while the latter only supported digital downloads of video games. Discs won't work for it.

The company has launched a few bundles in the last two and a half years. These include one or two video games with the console at a slight $10-20 discount. Some examples are Horizon Forbidden West, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Final Fantasy XVI, and God of War: Ragnarok bundles. If you want to play any of these games, the bundles will help you save cash.

However, apart from this, we are yet to get any game-specific camos for the PS5 yet. Moreover, there have been no leaks or announcements of a special edition especially designed around a certain video game. Thus, it seems unlikely that the game console maker will launch such limited editions soon. The only way to customize the looks of the console is to buy third-party skins and side plates from vendors like D Brand.

Thus, when purchasing a Sony PS5, gamers don't get many options, which can be underwhelming for some.

