Who was the first person to join Threads?

Instagram's recently released text-sharing app and social media platform, Threads, has gained much traction since its launch. Within mere hours of its public release, the app has become one of the most downloaded software on Android and iOS. As a text-based social media platform, Threads is a competitor to Twitter, albeit without any arbitrary restrictions.

The recently made changes to Twitter, regarding the number of tweets users can see before getting locked down, has received widespread criticism from daily platform users. As such, Instagram's new social media app, which serves the same purpose as Twitter, but comes with none of its user-end restrictions, is gaining popularity so fast.

Within the first day of its release, Instagram's new app has gained over a million users worldwide, which has only grown ever since then. Owing to its quick rise in popularity, some users might wonder who was the first to join Threads.

The first person to register on Instagram Threads should not come as a surprise to anyone

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (no surprises there) is the first person to register on Instagram Threads. Zuckerberg's first post on the brand-new social platform came alongside the app's release. It is quite possible that Mark Zuckerberg's account was already created in the backend to go live right alongside the platform's public release.

Mark Zuckerberg's first post on Instagram's newly released app. (Image via Instagram/ @zuck)

While Zuckerberg has never been active on Twitter for the last 11 years, he posted his first tweet in over a decade following the release of the new Instagram app. Zuckerberg's tweet included the classic Spider-Man "pointing" meme without any textual context.

However, even without any accompanying texts, the meme was a blatant jab at Twitter following the release of the new Instagram app. Ever since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, the once highly regarded social media platform slowly became more and more unfriendly for daily users.

With the "Twitter Blue" subscription model and the recently made changes to how many tweets users can view in a single day, Twitter's popularity has been going downhill ever since. Meta and Instagram capitalized on this and delivered a streamlined text-based social platform that fits as the perfect alternative to Twitter.

Instagram @instagram Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos



Use your Instagram account to log in and get started



threads.net Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convosUse your Instagram account to log in and get started ✨ Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos ✨Use your Instagram account to log in and get started 🎉 threads.net https://t.co/mCNsx33ZVg

However, there are still quite a few issues and missing features the developers will have to work out before Threads reaches anywhere close to the mainstream appeal of Twitter. Regardless, it's still a great endeavor from Meta and one that was very much needed considering the current state of Twitter.

Poll : 0 votes