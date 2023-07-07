Why is Twitter threatening to sue Threads? allegations and more explained

Threads, Meta's social media platform that was revealed on July 5, 2023, accumulated millions of users on launch day. While it is considered an extension of Instagram, the similarities between Threads and Twitter are evident. Furthermore, the app allows you to share pictures, videos, and posts like Twitter. This sparked a lot of discussion amongst users around the globe regarding its features and similarities.

Another aspect fueling this debate is Twitter's plan to sue Threads due to these identical features. Some statements provided by Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s Attorney, claim that this new social media platform could have been unlawfully developed.

What is the reason behind Twitter threatening to sue Threads?

Threads has garnered much attention quickly, including that of Twitter. You must know that this new platform is already under scrutiny as Elon Musk has threatened to sue Meta via his attorney Alex Spiro.

The prime reason, as stated by Alex in his letter, is that Meta has engaged in an “unlawful, willful, and systematic misappropriation of trade secrets.” It implies that Meta has ripped off confidential data to develop this new platform.

Alex’s Letter also comprises the following statement:

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information. Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta."

Another reason for these threats, as claimed by Twitter, is that Meta even appointed individuals who had full knowledge about the factors that contribute to Twitter’s success. Elon Musk himself commented regarding this via a Tweet.

“Competition is fine, cheating is not”

The letter claims that some employees could even have some devices and documents belonging to Twitter, which might have been instrumental in developing this new platform.

Alex also expressed that if Threads attempts to pull information from Twitter users and services, Meta may face legal repercussions. It comes with a demand to halt the usage of confidential information for further improvement of the new platform from Meta.

