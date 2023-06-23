Why is Logitech controller trending? Titanic explorer submarine and the recent tragedy

According to reports, a $30 Logitech controller was used to control the OceanGate submarine that went missing earlier this week. All five aboard are reportedly dead, as the US Coast Guard found debris that is believed to be from the submarine. The controller in question hasn't received the best reception following this tragedy. Netizens have taken to retail stores like Amazon to leave negative reviews, which might cripple its sales.

The Seattle-based tech giant and shopping juggernaut has reportedly begun moderating user reviews of the F710 to help the controller save some irrelevant slack.

The missing submarine made it to the international news, and people all over the internet were deeply moved by its unfortunate fate. However, many seem to victimize the Logitech joystick in question. The controller was trending on Twitter for a while earlier today.

What went wrong with the Titanic sub that used the Logitech controller?

There's no definitive answer to whether the Logitech F710 is the primary reason the OceanGate sub went missing. First, the American and Canadian efforts to recover the submarine have failed, so we have no information on what went wrong with it.

Secondly, a joystick has little to do other than steering the submarine. While there is potential for things to go wrong, we can't lay the blame on the Logitech controller without further information.

It is worth noting that the sub went missing somewhere close to Newfoundland, Canada. As per the last comms, it was about 13,000 feet underwater. After this, the expeditionary marine craft mysteriously went missing.

However, what we do know is that the F710 isn't the best joystick to get on the market. This Logitech controller was launched in 2010 for Windows 7 and Vista-based machines. It doesn't feature any of the latest tech gaming controllers are known for.

OceanGate Expeditions offers five-day trips to the graveyard of the Titanic in a remote location in the northern Atlantic Ocean. The journey has its risks, which is why tickets go for $250,000 apiece. Since such an expensive journey was steered with a cheap $30 controller, netizens have raised some questions in various online communities, resulting in it topping the charts of major discussion threads.

