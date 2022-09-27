Why the new 4-in-1 CPU Water Block by EK is essential for any SFF enthusiast

EK has launched a special pump-reservoir-water-block combination for motherboards with the LGA 1700 socket and Intel 12th-gen Core CPUs. product includes an integrated DDC 4.2 PWM pump that is cooled by the metal portion of the water block functioning as a heatsink, and it contains the most recent socket-specific EK-Quantum Velocity2 cooling engine.

The combo is the ideal partner for ITX (SFF) gaming PCs when there is insufficient room for a specialized pump and reservoir. To save the most space possible, the device successfully merges four separate items into a single tiny package.

As the name implies, a small form factor gaming (SFF) PC or tiny gaming PC is a computer made to be more compact. Smaller models continue to gain popularity and accessibility as innovative manufacturers and builders push the limits of what is possible with this form size.

How is this new niche from EK helpful to the SFF LCS community?

The item comprises a DDC heatsink, a capable DDC 4.2 PWM pump, and a Velocity2 CPU water block in an assembly that is far smaller than the sum of the volume of its components. A total of four items fit neatly into the footprint of a large CPU water block.

The newest cooling engine is included in the CPU water blocks from the EK-Quantum Velocity2 series. The mounting pressure and cold-plate geometry that EK have employed are specifically suited to the IHS and die configuration of Intel LGA 1700 socket CPUs' restrictions.

These items may be employed in setups with weaker water pumps or slower speeds for extra silent operation while still being able to easily attain peak performance thanks to their low-hydraulic-flow restrictions. The cold plate is precision-turned on a lathe to properly cover the IHS and provide pressure to the die region.

This water block features a tiny reservoir to simplify filling and guarantees that the water-lubricated DDC pump always has enough coolant to avoid burning out. As a result, you won't need a separate reservoir with it. It includes two G1/4′′ fill ports, two sets of inlets and outlets, and can accommodate both vertical and horizontal motherboard placement.

The cold plate is made from the highest-grade, 99.99%-pure electrolytic copper, which is then nickel-plated after being precisely machined for the finest possible contact and heat transfer. On top of it is a DDC pump with a CNC-machined brass block top that is nickel-plated for both function and form.

The nickel-plated brass top is utilized as a heatsink for the pump housing, with the heat being transported away from the pump through thermal pads. DDC pumps benefit from enhanced cooling to guarantee longer life and fewer difficulties. The two sets of G1/4′′ inlets and outlets are positioned on the side of the sturdy black acetal block, while the brass top has two fill ports.

What is EK's Exact mount technology?

EK created a patent-pending Exact mounting system in an effort to find a simple-to-use and attractive mounting mechanism. The backplate, mounting screws, and the water block itself are the sole components.

Since it is put in from the rear, the harmony of the design is not disturbed by any screws, providing for a smooth and clean front appearance of the PC. With just a few rotations of the thumb nuts, you can complete the installation and obtain the precise mounting pressure required thanks to the system's use of pre-tensioned springs hidden in the water block.

Pricing and availability

Pre-orders for the Slovenian-manufactured EK-Quantum Velocity2 DDC 4.2 PWM D-RGB - 1700 Nickel + Plexi combination water blocks can be made through the EK webshop and partner reseller network.

The Nickel + Plexi variant is anticipated to begin shipping in late October 2022. The manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) with VAT is € 329.90 or roughly $320.

