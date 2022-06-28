Why are most PC parts and gadgets black? (2022)

When buying PC components, the latest gadgets, or any electronics, you may have noticed that the main color most of them sold is in is black. With a few exceptions of white, silver, and gray, black is the most common color for electronics.

There are various reasons why manufacturers choose to paint their products in black, or rather, not paint them and sell them as they are, black. Including psychological and financial reasons, this article will discuss the coloring patterns of electronic devices.

Black is the most popular shade for all the electronics and gadgets

1) Immersiveness

Most TVs, monitors, phones, and other displays come in black, so the color does not grab the viewer's attention or ruin the experience. While watching TV, the manufacturer's goal is for users to only view the screen and stay immersed; other colors can stand out and take the attention away from what's being displayed. It's the same reason why the lights are turned off in theatres.

RGB lights stand out more when the product is black, making the gadget look more appealing. At the same time, RGB can be turned off to make the gadget look minimalistic, giving users two different looks for their setup.

2) Long-lasting

As most electronics and gadgets are made out of plastic, the best color for them is black so that they show wear and tear. If the plastic is colored white, the white becomes yellowish over time and loses its appeal, and this is due to sunlight and UV damage. Moreover, other colors also start wearing off while black stays the same for years. Black-colored objects also do not pick up fingerprints, keeping them consistent overall.

3) Keeping down costs

The extra cost of painting over gadgets is something manufacturers tend to avoid. Production costs increase when thousands of devices are being manufactured, and the goal is to save every bit of cost to maximize profits. Even though plastic starts translucent, the cheapest pigment is black or white for manufacturers.

4) Heat management

A lot of heat is generated by electronics while in use, and the black shade is the best to help manage and diffuse it. As the black color absorbs heat, the product acts as a heat-sponge and soaks up all the internal heat. Hence, as black can absorb more heat than it can dissipate, there is a net loss in temperature, keeping the surroundings comparatively cooler.

5) Black is neutral

Research suggests people make a subconscious judgment about a product within 90 seconds, and 62% to 90% of that assessment is based on color alone.

Research states that the first thing consumers notice is the product's color, and black goes the longest way in marketing and sales. It is a neutral shade that does not overpower other aspects of the product and can be associated with being elegant, modern, and luxurious. Black, white, and silver have been shown to be the least offensive to people, hence appealing to a larger audience. Factoring in all the other aspects, manufacturers choose to sell their products in black.

