Will iPhone 15 launch with iOS 17? Expected features and more

We are just 80 days from Apple’s fall event, where the company will launch its latest iPhone 15 series. There are tons of rumors and speculations around iPhone 15 lineup, with many believing that a 15 Ultra will replace the 15 Pro Max. Others believe that the entire lineup will feature the Dynamic Island.

However, there are several basic questions that many first-time iPhone buyers have regarding what processor the 15 series will have, whether the iPhone 15 will launch with iOS 17, and so on. These are perfectly valid questions to have if you are switching from Android to iPhone for the first time.

We know that the iPhone 15 Pro series will feature Apple’s new 3nm A17 Bionic processor, and the vanilla 15 models will come with an A16 Bionic processor. The new iPhones will come with iOS 17 pre-installed. That said, let’s take a look at some of the common questions regarding the iPhone 15 series and iOS 17.

What iOS 17 features will the iPhone 15 have?

iOS 17 will bring several new groundbreaking features to the new iPhones (Image via Apple)

There were rumors that iOS 17 would be an iterative update, but the announcements and previews showcased during WWDC 2023 revealed that it is set to bring substantial changes. The upcoming iOS update will bring several groundbreaking features to the 15 series and all iPhones from iPhone XS and newer.

Some of the most notable features of iOS 17 include Check-In through Messages, NameDrop, custom contact posters, StandBy mode, a Journal app, and more. Below are all the new features in iOS 17, coming this fall:

New updates to the messages app FaceTime message StandBy mode Custom Contact Posters Interactive widgets NameDrop Journal More accurate autocorrect Improved Safari Adaptive Audio on AirPods Offline maps Improved Spotlight Visual Look Up Mental healthy and vision health in Health App Better privacy and security

What is the latest iOS version for the iPhone 15?

Apple tends to launch new iPhones with the latest version of iOS. The Cupertino-based tech giant showcased iOS 17 at the WWDC 2023, and they are already rolling out the iOS 17 developer beta for developers to download and install. The 15 series will boot iOS 17 straight out of the box, and it will roll out to all other compatible iPhones soon after.

What is iOS 17 compatible with?

14 & 14 Pro series

13 & 13 Pro series

12 & 12 Pro series

11 & 11 Pro series

XR & Xs series

🟠 SE 2nd & 3rd gen

X

iPhone models compatible with iOS 17:

= Supported

🟠 = Supported with features missing

= Not supported (iOS 16 will be tho)

14 & 14 Pro series

13 & 13 Pro series

12 & 12 Pro series

11 & 11 Pro series

XR & Xs series

🟠 SE 2nd & 3rd gen

X

8 & 8 Plus

Speaking of compatible iPhones, Apple has announced a list of iPhones eligible to receive the iOS 17 update. If you've been wondering whether your iPhone will receive the iOS 17, check out the list of eligible smartphones below:

iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR iPhone SE second generation iPhone SE third generation iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max iPhone 15 series

When can we update iOS 17?

Aaron Zollo @zollotech beta.apple.com is back up where you can sign up for iOS 17 Public Betas now, but they are Coming Soon beta.apple.com is back up where you can sign up for iOS 17 Public Betas now, but they are Coming Soon https://t.co/FdAXkZxRIV

We are past the developer beta stage of iOS 17, which rolled out right after the WWDC 2023 in early June. Apple must be gearing up to launch the public beta for everyone sometime this month. The company will then release the stable final update in September 2023, after a series of public betas.

iOS 17 will change how we use iPhones, thanks to features like NameDrop and custom contact posters. If you've been hoping to switch from an Android device to an iPhone, waiting for the 15 series is a good idea.

