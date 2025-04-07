Will Nintendo Switch 2’s game prices push gamers toward Steam Deck? Possibilities explored

The Nintendo Switch 2 was launched at an exorbitant price of $450, especially considering the original version of the console was launched at $300. What seems even more outlandish are the price tags of Switch 2 games. For example, Mario Kart World will cost $80 — a steep price for a Mario Kart game.

On top of that, there could be a price increase for Switch 2 due to the new tariffs. This begs the question: How much of a price increase is too much for gamers? How much would it take for users to change their minds and buy a handheld like the Steam Deck?

Why should users pay more and get the Switch 2 instead of buying a Steam Deck, which is cheaper? Steam Deck games are also quite cheap and become even more affordable during Steam sales. In fact, these sales are infamous for giving away games for too cheap.

In this article, we will analyze the two handheld consoles and their games to answer the titular question.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Nintendo has set an exorbitant price tag for Switch 2 games

Game running on the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

People are upset about the prices of Switch 2 games, and that's understandable. $80 for Mario Kart World is a bit too much for some players. Even if a game developer sets an $80 price tag for a proper AAA title, people would still be upset, and Mario Kart World is far from that. AAA games used to cost $60, which has recently jumped to $70 with some deluxe bundles.

However, $80 for the base variant of Mario Kart World has left prospective players quite happy. On top of that, Nintendo will charge you for an upgrade pack if you want to play Switch games you already own through backward compatibility. Some users say that's even worse.

However, Nintendo did mention that some games will receive a free upgrade pack on Switch 2. As for the rest of the old Switch library, you will have to pay for the upgrade pack on Switch 2, but the company has yet to reveal its prices. Knowing Nintendo, it is unlikely to be cheap.

At this point, wouldn't it be better for users to get a Steam Deck instead? It is cheaper, and so are its games. Steam sales make it really easy for players to buy a bunch of games for the price of one Switch 2 game.

What does the Steam Deck offer?

The Steam Deck supports more or less all the games released for the PC platform to date. The PC game library is the largest, and that's because games are not tied to a specific hardware ecosystem, unlike consoles. On top of that, the Steam Deck can also run emulators to play games from older consoles, including Nintendo, PlayStation, and more.

Will the higher game prices of Switch convince users to go for Steam Deck?

The higher prices of the Nintendo Switch 2 and its games are certainly a reason for users to jump ship and buy the Steam Deck. The latter simply dwarfs the former in terms of the number of games it supports.

However, Nintendo games have their own fan base, and it would take a whole lot more than a price increase to convince such users. Therefore, while we do believe some users will jump ship and get a Steam Deck or similar handhelds, many users will still buy the Switch 2, and that's why Nintendo can get away with exorbitant prices.

