WWDC 25 date announced: iOS 19, new MacBook, and everything else to expect

Apple has announced the dates for the latest edition of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, better known as WWDC 25. The event will be held from June 9 to June 13 at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Like every year, the event will focus on Apple's latest software and hardware advancements, like iOS, macOS, MacBook, and much more.

Ad

In this article, we will dive into all the new advanced hardware and software expected to be unveiled at WWDC 25.

Everything expected to be announced at WWDC 25

At last year's WWDC, we witnessed the technological giants take a major step toward the progression of AI, introducing Apple Intelligence. Moreover, they showcased iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, watch OS 11, and tvOS 18, all of which incorporated their AI system.

Ad

Trending

This year, we expect Apple to release a new operating system for all its devices. However, they might also give their hardware advancements some light with the new MacBook lineup.

iOS 19

Apple is rumored to unveil new IOS 19 at WWDC (Image via Apple)

The major announcement at the WWDC 25 might be the introduction of iOS 19. The new operating system for iPhones is expected to get a major revamp, including new elements inspired by VisionOS. So, users might get a more immersive and dynamic interface along with improved animations and translucent UI elements for their iPhones.

Ad

Apple is also expected to improve Siri and Apple Intelligence, introducing new AI capabilities. Siri might now be able to perform more complex tasks with better contextual understanding.

macOS 16

MacBook users are pleased with the latest macOS 15, better known as macOS Sequoia. However, the experience might get even better after the WWDC 25, as the new macOS 16 could be announced at the event. Like iOS 19, the upcoming macOS is rumored to have AI-powered features like automation, improved multitasking tools, and improved Spotlight search.

Ad

The new macOS 16 is also expected to be more optimized for much better performance on the latest M4 chips, ensuring a smoother experience.

New MacBook models

The new MacBook is rumored to be announced at WWDC 25. (Image via Apple)

This year's WWDC is expected to highlight Apple's hardware advancements, announcing a new MacBook lineup. There are rumors that the technological giant is to unveil a new M4-powered laptop at Apple Park. The rumored MacBooks are expected to offer improved battery life and faster processing speed, making them the ideal companion for professionals and everyday use.

Ad

Mac Studio and Studio Display Upgrades

Apple might set new workstation standards for professionals by unveiling an updated Mac Studio. This new Mac Studio is rumored to run on the latest M4 Max and M4 Ultra chips for smoother performance. Moreover, the new Studio Display might have mini-LED technology and ProMotion support, offering better brightness, contrast, and smoother refresh rates.

Other software updates

Aside from iOS 19 and macOS 16, Apple is expected to announce updated operating systems for its other devices — iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, and tvOS 19. These new OSs might introduce features like more productivity tools for iPads, enhanced health-tracking for the Apple Watch, and improved smart home integrations for Apple TV.

Ad

WWDC 25 will be packed with exciting announcements featuring AI advancements, fresh designs, and new devices across Apple’s software and hardware ecosystem.

Read more Apple-related content here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback