Xiaomi 13 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: How do specs and performance stack up?

With the release of the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, competition has become even more fierce. The two major smartphone brands have captured consumers' attention.

While the former is designed for professionals and enthusiasts looking for cutting-edge features and functionality, the latter is more attuned to photography and gaming.

This article provides the information needed to decide between the 13 Pro and the S23 Ultra if you are in the market for a flagship smartphone.

Which flagship smartphone should you buy between the Xiaomi 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Specifications

Specification Xiaomi 13 Pro Galaxy S23 Ultra Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform For Galaxy Display 6.73 inches, 1440 x 3200 pixels, LTPO AMOLED, 1B colours, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ 6.8 inches, 3088 x 1440 pixels, 120 Hz, Color Dynamic AMOLED 2X (16M Colors) RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery Li-Po 4820 mAh Battery 5000mAh, Li-Po Battery, 45W Fast Charging Main Camera 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 115˚ (ultrawide) 200MP (f/1.7) wide, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, 10MP (f2.4 / f4.9) telephoto; 8K @ 30fps, 4K @ 60fps, 1080p at 120fps / 960fps (slow-mo) Price €999 €1135

Design and display

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display has a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels.

The 13 Pro has a sleek, modern design with a metal frame and a glass back. It also has a fingerprint sensor under the display for added security. The S23 Ultra has a more premium design with a glass back and a metal frame.

The S23 Utra also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. In terms of display, it is larger and has a higher resolution than the 13 Pro.

Performance

When it comes to performance, both smartphones offer fast and smooth operation. The 13 Pro and S23 Ultra are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors.

Additionally, the phones start at 8GB of RAM and offer up to 12 GB of RAM. The S23 Ultra comes with a storage option of 1TB, which will be handy if you use its media recording features to their fullest extent, whereas the 13 Pro has the option of up to 512GB of storage.

Moreover, both phones run on Android OS13.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a bigger battery of 5000mAH, compared to the Xiaomi 13 Pro's 4820mAH. However, because of the larger screen and higher pixel density on the larger phone, power is used more quickly.

The 13 Pro gives a 120W fast charging option that will give you enough power to go through your day with a single 30-minute charge. The Ultra provides 45W Fast Charging support.

Camera

The Xiaomi 13 Pro features a triple camera setup, which includes a 50 MP primary camera, a 13 50 telephoto camera, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 200MP quad-camera setup with a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.

Both smartphones can record 8K videos, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 10x optical zoom.

Two telephoto lenses on the S23 Ultra enable 3x and 10x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. According to Samsung, the S23 Ultra has the best low-light photography performance.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro starts at $999, while the S23 Ultra is $1,199. Since the S23 Ultra does not have expandable memory and you will eventually need to buy cloud storage due to the volume of high-resolution media your phone will capture, it would be best to purchase the 512GB model at the very least.

Verdict

The Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are powerful, feature-packed smartphones. While the latter offers a better camera setup and a larger display.

The S23 Ultra may be the wiser choice if you can purchase it for a lower price. This will allow you to save money with a lot of functionalities.

Ultimately, the choice between the two devices will come down to personal preference and which features are more important to the user.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes