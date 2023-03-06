The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be the highest-end flagship entry in the new series from the company designed to take over the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. If trends are anything to go by, the model will pack some high-end pro-grade features and an eye-watering price tag.

Multiple leaks, including operating images of the high-end device, have been spotted online. The device might only make its way to a select few markets like the 12 and 12S Ultra from last year.

However, the improvements and specs of the device make it a lucrative choice over other smartphones of the same caliber. In this article, we will go over all of its confirmed details, including the specs, the revamped design, and more.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be everything high-end bundled into one package

Like the previously launched Xiaomi 11 Ultra and the 12 Ultra series, the upcoming device will offer exceptional cameras and performance. Details confirm that the phone will come with an improved quad camera setup with 3x and 5x telephoto lenses. This will help with improved depth perception, resulting in better portraits.

Improvements to the upcoming Ultra-grade smartphone

Multiple leaks on the new Xiaomi phone suggest spectacular improvements over the base model and Pro variants. Leaked renders and images suggest a leather-back finish with a slight edge that houses a massive camera bump. The device might also pack white packaging instead of the dark colors Xiaomi generally uses for its high-end smartphones.

The device might come with a curved screen, however, the flagship from the Chinese tech giant might utilize a higher-end E6 AMOLED panel from Samsung.

It is unlikely that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be based on the improved Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 platform, given its launch window suggests a summer 2023 release date. However, the improved cooling design and upgraded components of the new device might result in slightly higher performance than the already available models.

Other than these improvements, the device will also pack an improved IMX 989 50 MP camera from Sony. It features the same 1-inch sensor size that was first introduced with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra and is one of the chief marketing features of the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Spec sheet

Based on the available information, we can formulate an expected spec sheet for the upcoming device.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Xiaomi 13 Pro SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4nm); CPU: Octa-core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510); GPU: Adreno 730 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2; CPU: Octa-core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510); GPU: Adreno 740 Display 6.73" 120 Hz AMOLED with LTPO 4.0; 1440 x 3200 pixels; 521 PPI 6.73" 120 Hz AMOLED with LTPO1440 x 3200 pixels521 PPI Rear cameras Quad 50 MP setup with Leica-tuned cameras and 1-inch sensor 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP Front Camera 32 MP 32 MP Video recording support Rear cameras: 8k 30 fps (?), 4k 60 fps, 1080p 120 fps; Front camera: up to 4k 30 fps (?) Rear cameras: 8k 24 fps, 4k 60 fps, 1080p 120 fps Front camera: up to 1080p 30 fps Battery capacity Not confirmed yet 4820 mAh Storage up to 1 TB UFS 4.0 128 GB UFS 3.1, 256/512 GB UFS 4.0 System memory up to 16 GB LPDDR5 up to 12 GB LPDDR5X Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Peak brightness Not confirmed yet 1900 nits Dimensions and weight Not confirmed yet 162.9 mm x 74.6 mm x 8.3 mm229 grams Charging 120W wired fast charging (0-100% in 18 minutes); 50W wireless charging; 10W reverse wireless charging (Speculated) 120W wired fast charging (0-100% in 19 minutes)50W wireless charging10W reverse wireless charging Price 5,999 yuan ($887) in China €1,299 ($1383) in the EU

Leakers suggest that the upcoming phone will be priced the same as its last-gen equivalent, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The new Xiaomi 13 Ultra might be launched with the same 5,999 yuan price tag, which is roughly equal to US$ 887.

We are yet to receive more information on the upcoming device. However, it is expected to have a significant bump over the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

When will the Xiaomi 13 Ultra launch?

Information on the release date of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is very thin. However, it can be safely announced that the phone will make its way into the market in the first half of 2023.

According to a report originally published in Gizmochina, the device will likely be launched post April. The smartphone giant has planned a launch event for new Redmi devices in China in April. However, it will likely focus on the new Redmi Note 12T series alone, which will be introduced to the global market at a later date, according to previous trends.

Thus, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will not hit the market anytime before May or June 2023. Details on the exact launch window are very thin. Thus, we have to wait for further leaks and confirmations before making any further guesses.

Overall, the upcoming 13 Ultra is shaping up to be a very solid device for the market for enthusiasts.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes